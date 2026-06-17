Harry Kane World Cup stats: Goals, assists, records and 2026 World Cup milestones

By Joshua Cole | 17 Jun 2026 17:09 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 17:13

Few players have carried the goalscoring burden for their country as consistently as Harry Kane over the past decade since his international debut in 2015, with the England captain establishing himself as one of the finest strikers of his generation.

Having already won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup and become England's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, Kane arrives at the 2026 tournament – which could be his last – with an opportunity to add the World Cup trophy and more personal records to an already remarkable international career.

From his goals and assists to the milestones still within reach, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Kane's World Cup statistics and what he could achieve in North America this summer.

How many goals has Harry Kane scored at the World Cup?

© Iconsport / Mark Pain

Kane has scored eight goals in 11 World Cup appearances across two tournaments – six came in Russia in 2018, and two followed in Qatar in 2022, leaving him eight short of the all-time tournament record of 16 goals, currently held jointly by Lionel Messi and Miroslav Klose.

The striker’s debut tournament remains his most prolific, as he opened his World Cup account with a brace against Tunisia, delivered arguably his defining moment in an England shirt with a hat-trick against Panama – becoming the first Englishman to score a World Cup hat-trick since Gary Lineker in 1986 – and added one more goal against Colombia in the round of 16.

Qatar told a different story, however, as Kane went the entire group stage without scoring, though he contributed three assists as England cruised past Iran 6-2, drew 0-0 with the United States, and beat Wales 3-0.

His first goal finally came in the knockout rounds against Senegal, followed by a penalty against France in the quarter-final, before he missed a second spot-kick in the same game.

Harry Kane World Cup records

© Iconsport / PA Images

The records Kane has collected at the World Cup are significant, both in terms of what they mean to English football and where they place him in the broader history of the tournament.

His six goals in Russia made him the first Englishman to win the Golden Boot since Gary Lineker claimed it at the 1986 tournament in Mexico.

Lineker went on to add four more at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, finishing his career with 10 World Cup goals, which is still the England record, and the figure Kane is now hunting down in 2026.

With eight goals already, Kane needs only two more to draw level with Lineker and three to move clear, and given that the World Cup now has an extra round - with England drawn in a group alongside Panama, Croatia and Ghana, the opportunity is real.

Kane's scoring rate at World Cups sits at 0.72 goals per game, which means a run to the latter stages of the tournament would make Lineker's record extremely vulnerable.

Harry Kane 2026 World Cup Goals

© Iconsport / Marty Jean-Louis/Alamy

Kane arrives at the 2026 World Cup in the kind of form that makes those Lineker conversations feel entirely grounded in reality rather than wishful thinking.

At club level, he has been quite simply relentless, scoring a career-best 61 goals in the 2025-26 season, winning the European Golden Boot with 36 Bundesliga goals, and bagging another domestic treble with Bayern Munich.

On the international level, Kane has scored 10 times in his last 11 appearances, making him arguably the most in-form striker heading into this tournament.

The expanded 48-team format of this World Cup means that, should England progress through to the final, Kane could play as many as eight matches.

At his rate of 0.72 goals per game at the World Cup, there is a plausible path to Lineker's record, and possibly beyond it.

