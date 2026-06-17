Scotland vs. Morocco: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 17 Jun 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 14:01

Scotland and Morocco will continue their respective 2026 World Cup campaigns with a clash in Group C on Friday evening.

As it stands, Scotland are top of Group C, beating Haiti 1-0 in their tournament opener, while Morocco are second, having drawn 1-1 with Brazil last time out.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Scotland and Morocco ahead of their clash in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 1

Scotland wins: 0

Draws: 0

Morocco wins: 1

The only ever previous meeting between Scotland and Morocco came in the group stage of the 1998 World Cup, and it proved to be a comfortable 90 minutes for the Atlas Lions.

Indeed, Salaheddine Bassir scored a brace in what proved to be a 3-0 win for Morocco, with Scotland having Craig Burley sent off early in the second period.

The 1998 competition represents the last time that Scotland were present in the finals of a World Cup, but they could not make it out of the group stage.

Morocco also went out in the group stage despite picking up a respectable four points from three matches, with Brazil and Norway advancing from the section.

Previous meetings

Jun 23, 1998: Scotland 0-3 Morocco (World Cup)