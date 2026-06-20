Germany 2-1 Ivory Coast player ratings: Undav and Kessie lead the way as Sane endures a night to forget

By Alexis Pereira | 21 Jun 2026 00:11 , Last updated: 21 Jun 2026 00:12

Germany came from behind to edge Ivory Coast 2-1 in stoppage time to win the Group E showdown at World Cup 2026 on Saturday in Toronto. Here are the player ratings from the match.

Germany player ratings vs. Ivory Coast

GOALKEEPER

Manuel Neuer — 5/10

DEFENCE

Joshua Kimmich — 4/10

As many had anticipated, Diomande repeatedly got the better of him, and the right-back never found an answer. His right foot may have delivered the early cross for Havertz's header, but it was not enough to salvage his display.

Nico Schlotterbeck — 4/10

He picked up an ankle knock early on from a challenge on Amad Diallo and tried to play on — a very poor decision. Clearly not himself, the Borussia Dortmund centre-back was error-prone and lost the ball repeatedly before being replaced at half time, as he had to be.

Jonathan Tah — 6/10

Nathaniel Brown — 5/10

MIDFIELD

Felix Nmecha — 7/10

The only German to consistently win his physical duels against the Ivory Coast players. In possession, his forward runs broke lines and made a genuine difference. He also provided the assist for Undav's second goal.

Aleksandar Pavlovic — 5/10

Jamal Musiala — 6/10

ATTACK

Leroy Sane — 3/10

Largely absent without the ball and without inspiration or accuracy in the final 30 metres when he did have it. One to forget.

Kai Havertz — 5/10

Florian Wirtz — 5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Antonio Rudiger — 5/10

Nadiem Amiri — 6/10

Deniz Undav — 8/10

The Stuttgart striker changed the game entirely when it looked like Germany were lost. Ice-cool under pressure, he now has three goals and two assists in two matches, and would have an additional assist to his name had Amiri been more clinical when presented with his pass at 1-1.

Jamie Leweling — N/A

Leon Goretzka — N/A

Ivory Coast player ratings vs. Germany

GOALKEEPER

Yahia Fofana — 6/10

Made a decisive early stop from Havertz's header but struggled with his handling from crosses for long periods — illustrated by the German goal, fortunately disallowed for Pavlovic's challenge. Redeemed himself with two excellent late saves from Brown and Amiri, but Undav eventually had the final say.

DEFENCE

Wilfried Singo — 6/10

Odilon Kossounou — 4.5/10

Returning to the starting lineup after being rested in the opener, the Atalanta centre-back was exceptional in duels and interceptions. Unfortunately, his marking failed on the first goal and his positioning on the second.

Emmanuel Agbadou — 5/10

Ghislain Konan — 4/10

A match much like Kossounou's. Very strong for long periods, but it was he who was covering Undav when the second goal went in.

MIDFIELD

Christ Inao Oulai — 7/10

Outstanding energy levels throughout. His technical ease on the ball was equally valuable, allowing Ivory Coast to play out effectively from midfield.

Ibrahim Sangare — 6/10

Franck Kessie — 8/10

Excellent in the press, in forward runs and in finishing to open the scoring. The Ivory Coast captain delivered a true leader's performance, prominent in every phase of the game.

The first #FIFAWorldCup goal for Franck Kessie ☝️?? pic.twitter.com/iZ9uWoOPWT — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 20, 2026

ATTACK

Amad Diallo — 6/10

Put in enormous defensive work with several decisive tracking runs, and produced informed passing decisions going forward. His blocked shot presented Kessie with the chance to score.

Ange-Yoan Bonny — 4/10

Yan Diomande — 7/10

Under the spotlight and delivered again, dribbling effectively and consistently getting the better of Kimmich. His cross sparked the Ivory Coast goal. More disjointed in the closing stages after switching to the right flank.

SUBSTITUTES

Simon Adingra — N/A

Seko Fofana — N/A

Evann Guessand — N/A

Guela Doue — N/A

Nicolas Pepe — N/A