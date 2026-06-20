Sunday's World Cup predictions and previews including Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

By Ben Knapton | 21 Jun 2026 00:00

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions include Spain's showdown with Saudi Arabia in Group H, as well as New Zealand's clash with Egypt in Group G.

Spain vs. Saudi Arabia World Cup 2026 Match Preview ?? | "A Free Hit"

Spain will be aiming to record their first victory of the 2026 World Cup when they continue their Group H campaign against Saudi Arabia on Sunday afternoon.

La Roja drew 0-0 with Cape Verde in their opening match of the competition, while Saudi Arabia shared the points with Uruguay in a 1-1 draw.

We say: Spain 2-0 Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia are capable of making this a tough match for Spain, and we are expecting a very competitive match, but Lamine Yamal's likely start should mean that La Roja pick up all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Spain vs. Saudi Arabia, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Belga

With Group G finely poised, both Belgium and Iran can take a big step towards the knockout phase when they continue their World Cup 2026 campaign on Sunday.

All four teams are locked on one point after their first fixture, so victory in Los Angeles could prove vital; defeat for either side might leave them on the brink of an early exit.

We say: Belgium 2-1 Iran

Although Belgium are top seeds and Iran will take the role of embattled outsiders, there may not be that much to choose between the pair this weekend.

Neither side is completely sound at the back, but the Belgians' greater quality in attacking areas should see them claim three precious points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Belgium vs. Iran, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / Paul Terry, Sportimage

Uruguay can take a significant step towards qualifying for the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup if they get the better of Cape Verde on Sunday at Miami Stadium.

All four teams in Group H are level on one point, but Uruguay come into the weekend's clash in first place having drawn 1-1 with Saudi Arabia on June 15, whereas fourth-placed Cape Verde earned one of the greatest ever World Cup results by holding Spain to a goalless stalemate on Monday.

We say: Uruguay 2-0 Cape Verde

Uruguay should be wary of taking victory for granted as they otherwise risk suffering one of their greatest ever embarrassments.

Cape Verde have captured the hearts of viewers at the 2026 World Cup, but while they displayed immense resilience against Spain, another miracle seems unlikely.

> Click here to read our full preview for Uruguay vs. Cape Verde, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / MB Media, Getty Images

About a week after their respective drawn openers in the 2026 World Cup, New Zealand and Egypt meet at BC Place on Sunday, aiming to secure maximum points to strengthen their qualification hopes.

Both nations are still seeking a first win on the global stage, and they surrendered leads in their Group G openers, but each will hope to end that long wait at the other's expense.

We say: New Zealand 1-2 Egypt

This fixture should be entertaining if the teams' opening matches are any indication of how their tournaments will unfold.

While Egypt have little pedigree at World Cups, the presence of more potential match-winners if Salah fails to sparkle is encouraging, particularly with Trezeguet still in reserve.

After several setbacks on the global stage, the Pharaohs are tipped to finally claim their first World Cup victory and put qualification for the knockout phase within reach.

> Click here to read our full preview for New Zealand vs. Egypt, including team news and predicted lineups