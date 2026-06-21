Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso 'plotting' shock Florian Wirtz move - if one thing happens

By Ben Knapton | 21 Jun 2026 06:59 , Last updated: 21 Jun 2026 06:59

Chelsea are reportedly contemplating a shock move for Liverpool playmaker Florian Wirtz, but a deal hinges on Enzo Fernandez leaving the club.

After briefly becoming Liverpool's most expensive signing of all time - before being overtaken by Alexander Isak - £116m acquisition Wirtz endured a mixed first season in English football.

The former Bayer Leverkusen starlet came up with a respectable seven goals and 10 assists in 49 games in all tournaments, although he failed to register a direct involvement in his first 12 Premier League appearances.

Despite failing to hit the same heights he managed at Leverkusen, Wirtz remains an undisputed starter for club and country, playing the full 90 minutes in Germany's 2-1 win over Ivory Coast in Saturday's World Cup 2026 fixture.

The 23-year-old has four years left to run on his Anfield contract, and he is expected to play a more prominent role next season following the exit of club legend Mohamed Salah.

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso 'huge admirer' of Florian Wirtz

© Iconsport / Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

However, Football Insider reports that Chelsea are weighing up a surprise approach for the Germany international, who shone under new Blues boss Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen.

The Spaniard supposedly remains a "huge admirer" of Wirtz, who was a fundamental component of Leverkusen's 2023-24 Bundesliga Invincibles squad, providing 23 goal contributions in 32 games.

The report adds that Liverpool would be open to selling Wirtz under the right conditions, but Chelsea will not firm up their interest unless Fernandez departs in the coming weeks.

It is not clear whether Liverpool will demand a profit on the £116m they paid for Wirtz last summer, but the Reds will almost certainly demand a nine-figure fee to sanction his exit.

What's the latest on Enzo Fernandez's future?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Fernandez's next career move has been a hot-button topic at Chelsea for months, ever since the Argentina international opened the door to a future move to the Spanish capital, without explicitly stating that he wanted to join Real Madrid.

However, Fernandez is understood to be pining for a switch to the Bernabeu, where he would link up with ex-Chelsea teammate Marc Cucurella following the left-back's surprise £52m switch.

Real Madrid are also rumoured to be targeting a £78m move for Manchester City's Ruben Dias, so whether they can afford to splash out £120m on Fernandez is another question entirely.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to hold talks with Fernandez, and they are hopeful that Chelsea will be open to altering the fee and structure of any transfer.

Chelsea fans recently voted on whether they wanted to keep or sell Fernandez, whose Stamford Bridge deal runs until 2032.