Yan Diomande latest: Liverpool target reveals "important" Premier League verdict as PSG circle Ivory Coast star

By Lewis Nolan | 21 Jun 2026 14:17

Yan Diomande has revealed that he is open to moving to the Premier League this summer in a boost to Liverpool.

The Reds are thought to be keen on bringing the winger to England this summer, with the RB Leipzig forward impressing in the Bundesliga despite only being 19.

Some reports have indicated that the Merseysiders are in fact readying another bid for the attacker after their initial offer was rebuffed.

Liverpool will have been encouraged after the teenager revealed earlier this week that he would be open to moving to the Premier League, telling Bein Sport: "Would I be open to the Premier League? I don't know. I am an RB Leipzig player, but why not? My agents will sort that out.

"As for me I am more focused on the World Cup, that's the most important thing. It doesn't happen all the time, it's only every four years, so I am making the most of it and for the rest, we'll see."

Diomande is currently competing at the World Cup with Ivory Coast, and he was on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline against Germany on Saturday.

© Iconsport / Ewen Gavet

Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Can Liverpool win race for Diomande?

Though Liverpool hold serious interest in the Leipzig star, Paris Saint-Germain are thought to be keen on the winger too.

As back-to-back Champions League winners, a move to France would almost certainly allow Diomande to compete for Europe's biggest prize.

However, the 19-year-old would have to earn his place in the XI ahead of Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola.

The latter has been linked with a move away, but few clubs would be able to afford his reported price tag of £100m, and Diomande would still have three starters ahead of him even if Barcola was sold.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Yan Diomande to Liverpool: Will he replace Mo Salah void?

One of the reasons that Liverpool are looking to sign Diomande is their desire to replace Mohamed Salah, who left Anfield after the 2025-26 season.

It would be remarkable if the teenager was able to replace the output of Salah, who produced 284 goal involvements for the Reds in 315 Premier League games.

Diomande has shown an ability to consistently create chances for teammates, and perhaps he will at least be able to be the team's next creative spark.

He could also work well on with striker Alexander Isak, who must enjoy a strong campaign in front of goal if Liverpool are to challenge for the title.