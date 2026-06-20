World Cup 2026: Three reasons why Germany's 2-1 win may be misleading about Ivory Coast's true quality

By Alexis Pereira | 21 Jun 2026 00:53

Ivory Coast showed a convincing face and led the score, but were turned over by Germany 2-1 on Saturday in Toronto in the Group E showdown at World Cup 2026. Once the disappointment passes, there is plenty for Emerse Fae's Elephants to build on.

As Gary Lineker once observed, 'Football is a simple game; twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win.' That quote will be ringing uncomfortably in Ivory Coast ears right now. For long periods they led through Kessie's opener, with Germany appearing without answers against their defensive block. But Deniz Undav's introduction changed everything, the Stuttgart striker's ice-cold brace in stoppage time dashing Ivory Coast's hopes.

© Imago / IMAGO / DeFodi Images / Thor Wegner

As the side worries about the fitness of right-back Wilfried Singo, who left in tears with a muscular complaint, they can reflect on the gilt-edged chances missed at 1-0 early in the second half. If a lack of experience cost the youngest squad at World Cup 2026 at a critical moment, there are nonetheless real reasons for optimism before Thursday's match against Curacao — a match that could seal their place in the round of 32.

Ivory Coast's impressive squad depth

While Ivory Coast do not possess a squad as deep as African powerhouses Morocco or Senegal, the bench options available to Fae are still considerable. Compared to the side that beat Ecuador, the Ivory Coast boss made five changes to his starting XI against Germany: Guela Doue, Seko Fofana, Bazoumana Toure, Nicolas Pepe and Elye Wahi all dropped out, replaced by Odilon Kossounou, Ibrahim Sangare, Christ Inao Oulai, Amad Diallo and Ange-Yoan Bonny.

Overall, all five performed satisfactorily, with a special mention for gem Inao Oulai, who brought enormous dynamism to the midfield while offering valuable technical quality in playing out of a press.

Physical dominance against a World Cup favourite

Ivory Coast were able to impose themselves physically, particularly in the midfield battle, where they won a striking number of duels and created opportunities on the counter as a result. They finished the match having won 49 duels — four more than Germany, one of the tournament's leading favourites. By comparison, Senegal were second best in this department against France (35 to 43), which underlines the remarkable athletic quality within this squad.

Back in the starting XI after being rested in the first game, Kossounou symbolised this power, completely dominating the German strikers in his physical contests.

Yan Diomande — the real deal

After an outstanding club season at RB Leipzig and a strong World Cup opener against Ecuador, Yan Diomande delivered another highly accomplished performance against Germany. Having repeatedly got the better of Joshua Kimmich, he supplied the cross that sparked his side's goal.

He finished the match with two key passes and 11 completed passes in the final third from 15 attempted — the highest total in his team. Despite being slightly less clinical in his dribbling on this occasion (three from seven), he confirmed his ability to be a consistent match-winner for the Elephants, and has given himself every chance of laying claim to the tournament's breakthrough-player award.