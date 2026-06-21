Liverpool transfer news: FSG 'advance' on Yan Diomande decision after £86m bid rejected by RB Leipzig amid price tag concerns

By Lewis Nolan | 21 Jun 2026 12:45

Liverpool are preparing to bid over €100m (£86.64m) for Yan Diomande after their initial offer was rejected, the latest report has claimed.

The World Cup is in full swing, and a number of stars have stood out, including Ivory Coast's Diomande, who was unfortunate to end up on the losing side against Germany on Saturday.

Andoni Iraola is thought to be keen on the attacker, especially as a void has opened up in his squad following the departure of Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool were reported to have had an offer in the region of £86m rejected by RB Leipzig for the winger, a fee that would have made him the club's third most expensive signing of all time.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool are preparing to bid over €100m (£86.64m) for the 19-year-old despite Leipzig's insistence that they do not want to sell.

© Imago / Fotoarena / Marcelo Machado de Melo

Yan Diomande to Liverpool: Is RB Leipzig winger too expensive?

There is no denying that Diomande's performances in his fledgling career have not yet justified such an exorbitant fee.

The teenager will likely cost more than £100m, and that is a steep price to pay for someone that has started just 34 league games in Europe.

Perhaps the Reds' decision makers feel comfortable paying such a fee for the teenager as they do not have faith that the alternatives to him are good enough to play a regular role at Anfield.

YAN DIOMANDE'S RB LEIPZIG STATS (BUNDESLIGA) Matches: 33 Starts: 28 Goals: 12 Assists: 8 Successful Dribbles per Game: 3.6 Big Chances Created: 17

Koln's Said El Mala, Brighton & Hove Albion's Yankuba Minteh and Lille's Matias Fernandez-Pardo have all been linked, but none of the trio performed better than Diomande in 2025-26.

In 33 Bundesliga games for Leipzig last term, the Ivorian scored 12 goals and produced eight assists, and his ability to consistently beat opposition full-backs makes him an exciting prospect.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

How has Liverpool's transfer strategy changed?

Liverpool's transfer strategy has appeared to change in recent years, as while they were renowned for their shrewd spending compared to their rivals, the club have spent significant sums since the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

The Merseysiders' expenditure in the summer of 2025 exceeded £400m, with Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz both signed for fees in excess of £100m.

Spending a comparable sum on Diomande would continue that trend, though the Reds' hierarchy may feel that the winger's cost would eventually be justified if he becomes the player that his talent promises.