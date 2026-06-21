Liverpool transfer news: Why 'movement' at Real Madrid could lead to exit of Andoni Iraola midfielder amid £35m concern

By Lewis Nolan | 21 Jun 2026 23:16

Alexis Mac Allister could become a target for Real Madrid if they are able to move players on, the latest report has claimed.

Andoni Iraola now knows that his first Premier League game as Reds boss will take place against Newcastle United in late August, and he will be keen to get his squad back training for that game as soon as possible.

The Merseysiders will likely need to make additions in order to be in the best possible shape for that clash, especially in the middle of the pitch.

Alexis Mac Allister was frequently singled out for criticism by Liverpool fans, as well as pundits such as Jamie Carragher, and many have expressed a desire for him to be sold despite only joining for £35m three years ago from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Mac Allister is admired by Real Madrid, but the Spanish giants currently have too many midfielders at the club to make a move for him.

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Alexis Mac Allister to Real Madrid: Why did he struggle at Liverpool?

Mac Allister was arguably the best midfielder in the 2024-25 season as Liverpool won the Premier League title, with his creativity and tenacity making him a real asset at both ends of the pitch.

However, the 27-year-old picked up an injury in the closing stages of that campaign, leading to him missing most of pre-season in 2025 and contributing to a poor start in 2025-26.

While the Argentine was not helped by Arne Slot's infamously lax fitness methods, he at no point matched his physical levels from previous years.

There are some concerns about whether the midfielder has suffered a permanent decline in mobility and fitness, and now that he is arguably beyond his best, a sale may be in the best interests of the club.

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Alexis Mac Allister future: Was he unfairly criticised?

Though the 27-year-old's performances merited significant criticism, he was at times unfairly blamed when others around him failed to deliver.

Midfield partner Ryan Gravenberch is more gifted athletically, but he was arguably just as weak in the middle of the pitch last term.

The Dutchman is three years younger than his Argentine counterpart, and he is contracted to Anfield until 2032, whereas Mac Allister only has two years left on his deal.

While Mac Allister's short-term future at Liverpool is at far greater risk than Gravenberch's, the latter will have more scrutiny placed on him if he endures another difficult campaign in 2026-27.