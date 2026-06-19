Liverpool 2026-27 Premier League fixtures announced: Full list, key dates including opening fixture and Merseyside derby

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Jun 2026 10:27

Liverpool will aim to bounce back under new boss Andoni Iraola and win the 2026-27 Premier League title.

Arne Slot was dismissed as boss last term following a disastrous second season in which the Reds finished fifth with just 60 points, losing their status as champions to Arsenal.

The Merseysiders have lost influential figures in the dressing room - replacing Mohamed Salah and Andrew Robertson will be difficult - but they are likely to welcome a number of exciting faces to their squad this summer.

Here, Sports Mole brings you Liverpool's full list of fixtures from the 2026-27 Premier League season.

Liverpool's 2026-27 Premier League fixtures in full August - Sunday 23rd, Newcastle United (A) - Saturday 29th, Nottingham Forest (H) September - Saturday 5th, Ipswich Town (A) - Saturday 12th, Fulham (H) - Saturday 19th, AFC Bournemouth (A) October - Saturday 10th, Manchester City (H) - Saturday 17th, Brentford (A) - Saturday 24th, Brighton & Hove Albion (H) - Saturday 31st, Arsenal (H) November - Saturday 7th, Crystal Palace (A) - Saturday 21st, Manchester United (H) - Saturday 28th, Everton (A) December - Wednesday 2nd, Sunderland (H) - Saturday 5th, Chelsea (A) - Saturday 12th, Leeds United (H) - Saturday 19th, Tottenham Hotspur (H) - Saturday 26th, Hull City (A) - Wednesday 30th, Aston Villa (A) January - Saturday 2nd, Coventry City (H) - Wednesday 6th, Sunderland (A) - Saturday 16th, Crystal Palace (H) - Saturday 23rd, Manchester United (A) - Saturday 30th, Everton (H) February - Saturday 6th, Arsenal (A) - Wednesday 10th, Coventry City (A) - Saturday 20th, Hull City (H) - Saturday 27th, Tottenham Hotspur (A) March - Wednesday 3rd, Aston Villa (H) - Saturday 13th, Ipswich Town (H) - Saturday 20th, Fulham (A) April - Saturday 10th, Newcastle United (H) - Saturday 17th, Nottingham Forest (A) - Saturday 24th, Leeds United (A) May - Saturday 1st, Chelsea (H) - Saturday 8th, Manchester City (A) - Saturday 15th, Brentford (H) - Sunday 23rd, Brighton & Hove Albion (A) - Sunday 30th, AFC Bournemouth (H)

Liverpool 2026-27 Premier League fixtures key dates

Arsenal, October 31, Arsenal (H)

Liverpool will have to get the better of Arsenal if they are to win the title, and their first chance to get the better of the Londoners comes on October 31 at home.

Despite winning 1-0 at Anfield and drawing 0-0 with the Gunners at the Emirates, the Reds finished 35 points behind the champions in 2025-26.

A victory would not guarantee a title challenge, but a strong performance may vindicate the club's transfer business and put them on the path to success.

Manchester United, November 21 (H)

The most important fixture in Liverpool's calendar, clashes with rivals Manchester United are always a spectacle, and they will first meet next campaign at Anfield on November 21.

Iraola will make himself a favourite amongst fans if he can get the better of the Red Devils, especially after Liverpool lost 2-1 at Anfield and 3-2 at Old Trafford last season.

The intensity of Iraola's approach will present a bigger challenger to United boss Michael Carrick, and their clash in November could give fans an indication as to whether the squad have bought into his style of play

Everton, November 28, Everton (A)

The first Merseyside derby of the season will take place at Hill Dickinson Stadium on November 28.

Liverpool's famous rivalry with Everton needs no introduction, and the red half of the city will hope for another double over their bitter rivals.

The Reds beat the Toffees 2-1 at Anfield and 2-1 away from home last season, though neither performance was completely convincing, so a more comfortable margin of victory would be welcome this time around.