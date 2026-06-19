Tottenham 2026-27 Premier League fixtures announced: Full list, key dates, Boxing Day game

By Ben Knapton | 19 Jun 2026 10:05 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 10:16

Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League fixture list for the 2026-27 season has been revealed, as Roberto De Zerbi endeavours to drag the Lilywhites away from the dreaded relegation zone.

Spurs' domestic performances over the last two campaigns have been unacceptable, but their Premier League status remains perpetual, and optimism is growing for the upcoming campaign thanks to eye-catching early transfer activity.

Tottenham confirmed the signing of Jan Paul van Hecke on Thursday following the arrivals of Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi, and the trio now know who they could make their competitive Spurs debuts against.

Here, Sports Mole brings you the full list of Tottenham's Premier League fixtures for the 2026-27 season.

Tottenham 2026-27 Premier League fixtures in full August 22: Brentford (A) 29: Newcastle United (H) September 5: Nottingham Forest (A) 12: Everton (H) 19: Aston Villa (H) October 10: Manchester United (A) 17: Coventry City (H) 24: Chelsea (A) 31: Crystal Palace (H) November 7: Leeds United (A) 21: Ipswich Town (H) 28: Sunderland (A) December 2: Fulham (H) 5: Arsenal (H) 12: Hull City (A) 19: Liverpool (A) 26: Bournemouth (H) 30: Brighton & Hove Albion (H) January 2: Manchester City (A) 6: Fulham (A) 16: Leeds United (H) 23: Crystal Palace (A) 30: Sunderland (H) February 6: Ipswich Town (A) 10: Man City (H) 20: Brighton (A) 27: Liverpool (H) March 3: Bournemouth (A) 13: Nottingham Forest (H) 20: Everton (A) April 10: Brentford (H) 17: Newcastle United (A) 24: Hull City (H) May 1: Arsenal (A) 8: Chelsea (H) 15: Coventry City (A) 23: Man United (H) 30: Aston Villa (A)

Tottenham 2026-27 Premier League fixtures key dates

Brentford, August 22 (A)

© Imago / Sportimage

For the second time in four seasons, a new Tottenham Hotspur manager will begin their first full season away to Brentford, who hosted Ange Postecoglou's Spurs on his first match in charge in 2023.

The Bees are quickly becoming used to welcoming North London clubs to the Gtech Community Stadium in round one, having memorably sunk Arsenal in their inaugural Premier League game in 2021-22.

Of course, Brentford and Spurs are now intertwined by erstwhile head coach Thomas Frank, and the battle with Keith Andrews's Bees will prove a good early test of Tottenham's new-found mettle under De Zerbi.

Brighton & Hove Albion, December 30 (A)

© Iconsport / PA Images

Whether De Zerbi can celebrate a happy New Year or not should largely depend on how his side perform in his maiden reunion with old club Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Seagulls will welcome De Zerbi - and Van Hecke - back to the Amex in each team's final Premier League game of 2026 on December 30, shortly after Spurs visit the South Coast again to battle Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

De Zerbi picked up his first Tottenham point last season against his former employers in a 2-2 draw at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the Italian previously won 38 of his 89 games at the Brighton helm.

Arsenal, May 1 (A)

© Iconsport / Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

The month of may is not looking so merry for Tottenham, who have been dealt a brutal end to the 2026-27 campaign, starting with a trip to the champions at the beginning of the month.

By the time the second North London derby of the season takes place on May 1, Tottenham and Arsenal could potentially have had their fates sealed, at least in terms of European qualification or condemnation.

How Spurs perform at the Emirates could prove pivotal for the remainder of a merciless May, which also features games against Chelsea, Manchester United and Aston Villa, as well as a potential FA Cup final.