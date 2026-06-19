Liverpool transfer news: Micky van de Ven stance 'revealed' after Spurs sign another defender

By Darren Plant | 19 Jun 2026 09:32

Liverpool reportedly have no plans to make an approach for Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven.

Although Jeremy Jacquet is arriving from Rennes this summer, Liverpool continue to weigh up their central-defensive options due to Ibrahima Konate joining Real Madrid.

Furthermore, the exit of Andrew Robertson to Tottenham Hotspur means that a new left-back could also arrive at Anfield, depending on whether Kostas Tsimikas moves elsewhere.

Van de Ven is currently representing Netherlands at the World Cup and is due to start Saturday's fixture against Sweden.

Unless Ronald Koeman changes personnel or system, he will begin that crucial Group F game at left-back.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Liverpool not planning Van de Ven move

As per talkSPORT's Alex Crook, who was posting on X, Liverpool are currently against making a move for the 25-year-old.

With Spurs finalising a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion's Jan Paul van Hecke - Van de Ven's Dutch teammate - on Thursday, three new defenders have arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Therefore, the door appears to be ajar for the North Londoners to attract interest in Van de Ven, who has been linked with a number of bigger clubs.

Nevertheless, at this point in time, it is claimed that Liverpool are 'not actively pursuing' the player.

In three seasons at Spurs, Van de Ven has contributed 10 goals and three assists from 96 appearances in all competitions.

Despite injury issues in the past, he was able to feature on 35 occasions in the Premier League during 2025-26.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Could Liverpool change their stance?

If it becomes apparent that Van de Ven could leave Spurs this summer, Liverpool will plausibly change their stance.

A long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, another of Van de Ven's international teammates, is required sooner rather than later.

Providing that Van Dijk's advises such a move, Van de Ven could fit seamlessly into the Liverpool backline if Van Dijk - who is nearly 35 - departs the Merseyside giants over the next 12 months.

Much may depend on a fee. Liverpool would plausibly need to pay in excess of £60m if they wanted to sign a player of Van de Ven's quality who has three years left on his contract.