South Africa vs. Canada: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matt Law | 26 Jun 2026 08:21 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 08:22

The first last-32 clash at the 2026 World Cup will take place in Inglewood on Sunday, as South Africa take on tournament co-hosts Canada.

South Africa finished as runners-up in Group A, while Canada were second in Group B, and the two teams will now lock horns for a spot in the round of 16.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two teams ahead of their clash in California.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 1

South Africa wins: 1

Draws: 0

Canada wins: 0

South Africa and Canada have only met on one previous occasion, with their friendly clash coming in the latter stages of 2007, and it was the former that won 2-0.

Teko Modise netted a brace for South Africa to hand them the victory.

History will therefore be made at the World Cup on Sunday, as South Africa and Canada prepare to lock horns in a competitive match for the first time.

Previous meetings

Nov 20, 2007: South Africa 2-0 Canada (international friendly)