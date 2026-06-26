South Africa vs. Canada: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup fixture

The first last-32 clash at the 2026 World Cup will take place in Inglewood on Sunday, as South Africa take on tournament co-hosts Canada.
South Africa finished as runners-up in Group A, while Canada were second in Group B, and the two teams will now lock horns for a spot in the round of 16.
Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two teams ahead of their clash in California.
Head-to-head record
Previous meetings: 1
South Africa wins: 1
Draws: 0
Canada wins: 0
South Africa and Canada have only met on one previous occasion, with their friendly clash coming in the latter stages of 2007, and it was the former that won 2-0.
Teko Modise netted a brace for South Africa to hand them the victory.
History will therefore be made at the World Cup on Sunday, as South Africa and Canada prepare to lock horns in a competitive match for the first time.
Previous meetings
Nov 20, 2007: South Africa 2-0 Canada (international friendly)