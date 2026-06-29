Team News: Netherlands vs. Morocco injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Netherlands and Morocco will meet in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.
Both sides picked up seven points from three matches in the group stage of the tournament, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the knockout match.
NETHERLANDS VS. MOROCCO
NETHERLANDS
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van Hecke, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, F de Jong, Reijnders; Malen, Brobbey, Gakpo
MOROCCO
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Brahim, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari