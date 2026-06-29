World Cup
Netherlands
Jun 30, 2026 2.00am
Monterrey Stadium
Morocco

Team News: Netherlands vs. Morocco injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Netherlands vs. Morocco injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / DeFodi Images

Netherlands and Morocco will meet in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.

Both sides picked up seven points from three matches in the group stage of the tournament, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the knockout match.

NETHERLANDS VS. MOROCCO

NETHERLANDS

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van Hecke, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, F de Jong, Reijnders; Malen, Brobbey, Gakpo

MOROCCO

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Brahim, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari

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