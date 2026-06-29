Team News: Netherlands vs. Morocco injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 29 Jun 2026 02:00

Netherlands and Morocco will meet in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.

Both sides picked up seven points from three matches in the group stage of the tournament, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the knockout match.

NETHERLANDS

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van Dijk, Van Hecke, Van de Ven; Gravenberch, F de Jong, Reijnders; Malen, Brobbey, Gakpo

MOROCCO

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; El Aynaoui, Bouaddi; Brahim, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari