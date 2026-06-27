Team News: South Africa vs. Canada injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 27 Jun 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 20:00

South Africa and Canada will lock horns in the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup on Sunday.

Canada finished second in Group B behind Switzerland, while South Africa were runners-up in Group A behind Mexico, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

SOUTH AFRICA

Out: Themba Zwane (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Williams; Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Mbatha, Mokoena; Maseko, Mofokeng, Appollis; Makgopa

CANADA

Out: Ismael Kone (leg)

Doubtful: Alphonso Davies (hamstring), Stephen Eustaquio (muscle), Alfie Jones (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Crepeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Saliba, Ahmed; David, Larin