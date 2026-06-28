Sweden lineup vs. France: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 round of 32 game as Isak Hien ruled out of tournament

By Lewis Nolan | 28 Jun 2026 21:42 , Last updated: 28 Jun 2026 21:45

Sweden centre-back Isak Hien has been ruled out for the rest of the 2026 World Cup due to a thigh injury, meaning he will play no part against France on Tuesday.

The defender was forced off the pitch against Japan on Friday, and tests have revealed that he will not be able to take part in another game this summer.

Victor Lindelof was moved into his side's back three from midfield following Hien's setback, and the 31-year-old is likely to play next to Gustaf Lagerbielke and Gabriel Gudmundsson ahead of goalkeeper Jacob Zetterstrom.

Graham Potter's side will almost certainly have to defend for prolonged periods, which means wing-backs Alexander Bernhardsson and Elliot Stroud must be switched on.

Midfielder Lucas Bergvall was brought on for Hien against Japan, taking up Lindelof's spot in the middle of the pitch, and the Tottenham Hotspur star is set to be stationed next to Yasin Ayari on Tuesday.

Viktor Gyokeres will continue to lead the line up front, and he will hope to score his 22nd international goal for his country in his 37th appearance.

Anthony Elanga and Alexander Isak must also be at their best if Sweden are to cause the French defence problems.

Sweden possible starting lineup:

Zetterstrom; Lagerbielke, Lindelof, Gudmundsson; Bernhardsson, Bergvall, Ayari, Stroud; Elanga, Gyokeres, Isak

> Click here to see how France could line up against Sweden