Team News: France vs. Sweden injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Jun 2026 22:00

France and Sweden will begin their knockout campaigns at the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, when they clash at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Having finished first in their group with nine points from nine, many will expect France to beat Sweden, who finished third in Group F with four points.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

FRANCE

Out: None

Doubtful: Marcus Thuram (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Doue; Mbappe

SWEDEN

Out: Isak Hien (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Zetterstrom; Lagerbielke, Lindelof, Gudmundsson; Bernhardsson, Bergvall, Ayari, Stroud; Elanga, Gyokeres, Isak