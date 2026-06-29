Team News: France vs. Sweden injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

France and Sweden will begin their knockout campaigns at the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, when they clash at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Having finished first in their group with nine points from nine, many will expect France to beat Sweden, who finished third in Group F with four points.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.
FRANCE vs. SWEDEN
FRANCE
Out: None
Doubtful: Marcus Thuram (calf)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Doue; Mbappe
SWEDEN
Out: Isak Hien (hamstring)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Zetterstrom; Lagerbielke, Lindelof, Gudmundsson; Bernhardsson, Bergvall, Ayari, Stroud; Elanga, Gyokeres, Isak