France 3-0 Sweden: Kylian Mbappe makes World Cup history as Les Bleus cruise into Round of 16

By Matthew Cooper | 30 Jun 2026 23:56

France underlined their status as one of the favourites to win the 2026 World Cup as they beat Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32, with Kylian Mbappe once again taking centre stage.

Mbappe and Bradley Barcola were both on target for Les Bleus, who are now set to face Paraguay in the Round of 16 on July 4 in Philadelphia.

Didier Deschamps's side were a class above Graham Potter's Sweden and that was exemplified by Mbappe, who bagged his third brace in four games as he made World Cup history.

France 3-0 Sweden: What just happened?

Mbappe thought he had given France the lead in the 20th minute when he was put through and fired the ball past Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, but the goal was ultimately disallowed due to a tight offside call.

France continued to push for a breakthrough, hitting the woodwork twice, before Mbappe finally scored on the verge of half-time.

It was an exquisite finish from the forward, who beat his man with a great piece of skill and found the back of the net after a well-worked corner.

Barcola then made it 2-0 after a magnificent assist from Michael Olise, before Mbappe wrapped things up with another exquisite finish in the 74th minute.

France 3-0 Sweden: The big talking point

Kylian Mbappé shows off his fast feet and gives France the lead just before half-time ? pic.twitter.com/dFU7SCUA5Y — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 30, 2026

Mbappe has once again been the star of the show for France at his third World Cup, having helped them win the tournament in 2018 and reach the final in 2022.

The 27-year-old always seems to rise to the occasion at World Cups and he will have one eye on breaking Lionel Messi's record for the most goals in tournament history.

Messi broke the record during the group stage and currently sits on 19 goals, but Mbappe is now just one goal behind him after his brace against Sweden.

It also saw Mbappe make history as he became the record-holder for the most World Cup knockout goals with 10, overtaking Brazil legends Leonidas and Ronaldo.

France 3-0 Sweden: The bigger picture

Mbappe bagged four goals at the 2018 tournament, including one in the final, and followed it up with nine in 2022.

That remarkable run included a hat-trick in the final as France were beaten 7-5 on penalties by a Messi-inspired Argentina and Mbappe appears determined to avoid suffering that same heartbreak this year.

At this tournament, he has made two goal contributions in every game so far and is the crown jewel in a stacked French attack that is the envy of almost every other nation.

With both France and Argentina on opposite sides of the draw, there is every chance we will be treated to a rematch of one of the greatest finals ever and Mbappe will have the opportunity to get revenge.

France 3-0 Sweden: What happens next?

For now, though, France will be focused on their upcoming clash with Paraguay, who produced one of the biggest upsets of the tournament when they beat Germany on penalties in their Round of 32 match.

It was an impressive performance from Paraguay, but France are a cut above Germany and should have too much quality for their South American opposition.