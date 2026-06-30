Portugal vs. Croatia: Head-to-head record and past meetings | World Cup 2026

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 30 Jun 2026 23:50

Portugal and Croatia meet at BMO Field in Toronto in the early hours of Friday for a place in the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

The Selecao finished second in Group K after winning one of their three matches, drawing with DR Congo in their opener before playing out a goalless stalemate against group winners Colombia on matchday three.

Croatia also progressed as runners-up from Group L, one point behind England, after recovering from defeat to the Three Lions with successive victories over Panama (1-0) and Ghana (2-1).

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two nations.

Portugal vs Croatia: Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 10

Portugal wins:: 7

Draws: 2

Croatia wins: 1

Portugal and Croatia have met 10 times, with the Selecao winning seven of those encounters, while Croatia have claimed just one victory and the remaining two matches have ended level.

The nations first met at Euro 1996, where Portugal ran out 3-0 winners after Luis Figo struck inside four minutes before Joao Pinto doubled the advantage and Domingos Paciencia wrapped up the victory late on.

The Selecao extended their winning run with 2-0 and 1-0 friendly victories in 2005 and 2013, respectively, before edging past Croatia 1-0 after extra time in the last 16 of Euro 2016.

Croatia avoided defeat in this fixture for the first time with a 1-1 friendly draw in 2018, although Portugal responded by winning both UEFA Nations League meetings in 2020 by 4-1 and 3-2 scorelines.

The Checkered Ones finally earned their first victory over the Selecao in June 2024 with a 2-1 friendly success at Estadio Nacional do Jamor, where Luka Modric and Ante Budimir scored either side of Diogo Jota's equaliser.

Portugal gained revenge three months later with a 2-1 home victory in the UEFA Nations League before the return fixture ended in a 1-1 draw, which remains the most recent meeting between the sides.