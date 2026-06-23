Liverpool transfer news: Reds make 'fresh attempt' to sign Salah replacement - and it's not Diomande

By Ben Sully | 23 Jun 2026 17:03 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 17:06

Liverpool have reportedly renewed their interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain attacker Bradley Barcola this summer.

The Reds have already bolstered their attacking options with the addition of Spain international Victor Munoz from Osasuna.

Liverpool are still keen to bring in further reinforcements in the final third after losing the services of legendary forward Mohamed Salah, who will officially become a free agent from July 1.

The Reds recently failed with a bid to sign highly-rated winger Yan Diomande from German side RB Leipzig.

While Liverpool are still keen to sign Diomande, he is not the only player they are considering as they look to fill the void created by Salah's departure.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Liverpool renew Barcola pursuit

According to Le10 Sport, Liverpool have made a fresh attempt to sign PSG's Barcola after failing to secure his signature last summer.

The report suggests that the Reds stand a better chance of pulling off the deal this time around.

Barcola is said to be keen to play in the Premier League and excited by Liverpool's project under new head coach Andoni Iraola.

PSG are not ruling out the possibility of selling a player who has just two years left to run on his contract at the Parc des Princes.

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

Could Liverpool sign Barcola and Diomande this summer?

With Hugo Ekitike out with a long-term injury, Liverpool may look to recruit two more attackers in addition to Munoz.

The Reds are not ruling out the possibility of signing both Barcola and Diomande, although a move for the former could affect the latter.

That is because Diomande features on PSG's shortlist of potential targets to replace Barcola in Luis Enrique's squad.

In theory, Liverpool may make it tougher for themselves to recruit the Ivory Coast international if they are successful in their pursuit of Barcola.