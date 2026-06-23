Liverpool transfer news: Yan Diomande has the ‘traits’ to succeed at Anfield as Mo Salah, Sadio Mane comparison is made

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Jun 2026 07:25 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 07:26

Liverpool transfer target Yan Diomande possesses similar qualities to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane that can make him a success at Anfield, former Reds defender Jamie Carragher has said.

The 19-year-old has become one of the most in-demand wingers in Europe after an stellar breakthrough season with Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

Diomande was named Rookie of the Year after recording 12 goals and eight assists to help Die Rotten Bullen finish third in the German top flight.

He has since made a notable impression at the 2026 World Cup with Ivory Coast, completing eight dribbles through his first two matches at the tournament – Lionel Messi is the only teenager to has ever completed more in his first two World Cup appearances this century (10 in 2006).

A number of top European clubs have been credited with an interest in Diomande including Liverpool, who are on the lookout to find an elite replacement for club legend Salah following his departure upon the expiration of his contract.

© Imago / Fotoarena / Marcelo Machado de Melo

Liverpool have already completed the signing of Spanish winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna, but new head coach Andoni Iraola is also targeting a big-money move for Diomande, with the Reds allegedly preparing to make a second bid after their opening offer of £87m was rejected by Leipzig.

It is understood that Leipzig are holding out for a fee in the region of €130m (£112m), and while Carragher is unsure whether Diomande is worth such a fee at present, he believes that the highly-rated youngster has necessary traits to thrive on Merseyside.

Could Diomande follow in footsteps of Salah, Mane at Liverpool?

"I thought he was fantastic in the first game of the World Cup (1-0 win against Ecuador). Less so in the second game, but still was a real danger," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"I think what you'd be buying is potential. It's not what he is right now. He's a 19-year-old kid. He's a young man, but when you look at him physically, he looks like he's got all those attributes.

"You think of the success Liverpool have had in the past with powerful, quick, wide men. You think of Salah and Sadio Mane, especially those two.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Liverpool target Diomande likened to Salah, Mane as Iraola decision assessed

"He certainly looks like he's got those type of traits. That's a big thing that Liverpool lacked last season, pace in those wide areas. They've already got a signing in now from Spain, from Osasuna, Victor Munoz.

"Maybe they want a little bit of pace on the other side as well. I think it's pretty obvious where Liverpool were lacking last season.

"That looks like where they're going in the market. But is he worth it? Time will tell. As I said, Liverpool spent big last summer.

"Right now, a year on, we probably would say those players don't look worth it."

Liverpool forked out a whopping £450m on new signings last summer under former boss Arne Slot, but they were unable to retain the Premier League title and did not lift any silverware in the 2025-26 season, finishing fifth in the top-flight table.

The Reds broke their transfer record twice to sign Florian Wirtz and then Alexander Isak, the latter costing in the region of £125m, and another nine-figure fee will be required if they wish to lure Diomande to Anfield.

Diomande, who is under contract at Leipzig until June 2030, is expected to play in Ivory Coast's final Group C fixture against Curacao at the World Cup on Thursday.