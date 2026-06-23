Transfer news and rumours: Jean-Clair Todibo targeted by Turkish giant, Nottingham Forest given Alieu Njie asking price

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Jun 2026 08:20 , Last updated: 23 Jun 2026 08:20

West Ham United defender Jean-Clair Todibo has emerged as a target for Turkish giants Fenerbahce this summer, according to a report.

The 26-year-old has three years remaining on his contract at the London Stadium, but he is facing an uncertain future with the Hammers following their relegation from the Premier League.

Todibo allegedly refused to play for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side during the latter stages of last season and it is understood that the French centre-back is open to seeking pastures new this summer.

According to French journalist Justin Favre, via Turkish newspaper Star, Fenerbahce have added Todibo to their transfer shortlist and are closely monitoring his situation at West Ham.

It is claimed that the Yellow Canaries are working on a loan deal with a purchase option for the defender, who has played 54 times for the Hammers since joining from Nice in 2024.

Todibo is the latest name to be linked with an exit from West Ham after the likes of Mateus Fernandes, Crysencio Summerville, El Hadji Malick Diouf and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Forest must submit ‘truly substantial’ offer to sign Njie

Unlike West Ham, Nottingham Forest avoided relegation from the Premier League and they are reportedly in talks to sign Torino winger Alieu Njie.

Tuttosport claims that Torino have been presented with a ‘complex deal’ for the 21-year-old who is wanted by Evangelos Marinakis, the owner of both Forest and Portuguese club Rio Ave.

Marinakis’s proposal would see Forest sign Njie and then loan him out to Rio Ave to play regularly in a league they believe would suit the youngster's development.

However, Torino owner Urbano Cairo is said to have ‘immediately nipped’ such negotiations with Forest in the bud and has reiterated that the Swedish starlet is not for sale this summer.

It is claimed that only a ‘truly substantial’ offer worth at least €15m (£13m) would entertain Torino into selling Njie, who has also attracted interest from Everton.

Njie has played 35 times for Torino’s senior team since making his debut in 2024, including 15 Serie A appearances last season, and he is under contract with the Italian club until June 2029.

© Imago / GEPA pictures

Svoboda set to join Brighton in £4m deal

Staying in the Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly closing in on the signing of Venezia defender Michael Svoboda.

Sky Sports News claims that the Seagulls have agreed to activate the 27-year-old’s release clause in his contract, believed to be around £4m.

The report adds that agreeing personal terms will not be an issue for the Austria international, who is currently representing his country at the 2026 World Cup.

Svoboda watched on as an unused substitute as Austria suffered a 2-0 defeat to a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina outfit in their second Group J fixture on Monday.

Brighton have swiftly identified Svoboda as a target following the £52m sale of Jan Paul van Hecke to Tottenham and departure of Adam Webister upon the expiration of his contract.

The Seagulls are also pushing to sign 19-year-old Luka Vuskovic from Spurs and are waiting for a response to their improved £45m offer, after their £35m opening bid was rejected.