Tottenham transfer news: What Luka Vuskovic is 'prepared' to do after Brighton submit £45m bid

By Saikat Mandal | 20 Jun 2026 13:22

Tottenham Hotspur defender Luka Vuskovic is reportedly prepared to submit a transfer request in an effort to secure a move away from North London this summer.

Spurs officially completed the Croatian's £12m transfer from Hajduk Split last year, although the agreement had originally been struck in 2023.

The 19-year-old spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Hamburg, where a string of top-quality performances earned widespread praise and ultimately a place in Croatia's World Cup squad.

Vuskovic had been expected to challenge for a place in Tottenham's first-team plans for the 2026-27 campaign, but fresh transfer developments have cast doubt over his long-term future at the club.

Luka Vuskovic transfer latest: Defender looking for an exit?

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly submitted a bid in the region of £45m for the young defender, after their opening offer of £30m was rejected.

According to a report from The Standard, Vuskovic is keen to make the move and is even ready to submit a transfer request in order to force an exit.

Spurs have already reinforced their defensive options through the arrivals of Andre Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jean Paul van Hecke, and the club are now reportedly weighing up whether to accept Brighton's proposal.

Concerns over his potential playing time under Roberto De Zerbi are believed to be driving Vuskovic's thinking, with the Croatian increasingly open to a permanent departure.

The teenager remains under contract at Spurs until 2030 and has also attracted reported interest from European giants Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Luka Vuskovic to Brighton: Perfect move?

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

From a developmental standpoint, a move to Brighton could make perfect sense if Vuskovic is not guaranteed regular opportunities at Tottenham.

The defender started Croatia's 4-2 defeat to England at the World Cup and is expected to feature again against Panama, underlining his growing importance at international level.

Allowing one of Europe's most highly-rated young defenders to leave may ultimately prove a gamble for Spurs, but a fee in the region of £45m would provide substantial funds to reinvest elsewhere in the squad.

Brighton have built a reputation for nurturing elite young talent before selling at a premium, and Vuskovic could view the Amex Stadium as the ideal platform to continue his rise before eventually making another step up in the future.