Tunisia vs Japan: 'The Tunisian situation is complicated, but it is not desperate' — Max-Alain Gradel backs Renard for Carthage Eagles

By Axel Clody | 20 Jun 2026 12:48

Former Ivory Coast international Max-Alain Gradel believes Herve Renard is capable of turning Tunisia's World Cup 2026 campaign around after the 57-year-old Frenchman was rushed in as manager following the Eagles of Carthage's shock 1-5 opening defeat to Sweden.

Renard, a two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner — with Zambia in 2012 and Ivory Coast in 2015 — was appointed to replace the sacked Sabri Lamouchi and arrived in Monterrey just four days before Tunisia's second group fixture against Japan.

His road to the Tunisia dugout, however, was an unlikely one. Until early April, Renard had been under contract with Saudi Arabia and fully expected to be taking charge of a third consecutive World Cup.

The Frenchman had been recalled by the Saudi federation after the Roberto Mancini experiment failed, and had successfully guided the team to tournament qualification. But a disappointing Arab Cup campaign and back-to-back friendly defeats to Egypt (0-4) and Serbia (1-2) cost him his job, with Greek coach Giorgios Donis stepping in as his replacement.

In the wake of his dismissal, Renard had retreated to his home in Saly, Senegal, where he had been preparing to watch the World Cup from afar.

That changed when a member of the Tunisian Football Federation called, hours after the heavy loss to Sweden, to offer him the chance to take over from Lamouchi.

He did not need long to make up his mind — something that does not surprise Gradel, who played under him at Ivory Coast and spoke to Afrik-Foot about the appointment.

'I think he had to think for about five seconds, because Herve never makes a decision without thinking — but he processes things quickly and he accepted,' said Gradel, capped 113 times for Ivory Coast. 'He wanted to be part of this World Cup. I think he experienced being pushed out by Saudi Arabia as an injustice. And sincerely, I am glad he is with Tunisia.'

© Iconsport

'He found the right words to re-energise the squad'

Footage of one of Renard's first addresses to the Tunisian squad has since circulated online. The Frenchman, composed and measured in his delivery, sent a clear message to his new group.

'Not everything was wrong in that match against Sweden,' Renard told his players — a sentiment that Gradel believes will resonate.

'He loves this kind of challenge. He is very good,' said Gradel. 'The Tunisian situation is complicated, but it is not desperate. There is a good team, and as he said himself, not everything needs to be thrown out.

I know he found the right words to re-energise the players and tell them that nothing is lost. Four days is not much time, but he knows his job extremely well and I am sure his message will bear fruit.'

Renard also holds a useful advantage ahead of his first game in charge — a familiarity with Sunday's opponents. He faced Japan on three occasions during his time with Saudi Arabia, with a perfectly balanced record of one win, one draw and one defeat.

He has publicly described the Samurai Blue as 'the best Asian national team', a side who showed their quality by holding the Netherlands to a 2-2 draw in their own opener.

© Iconsport / Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRÅN / kod PA

'Japan know who he is — they will be wary'

Renard's appointment has been warmly received in Tunisia, even if supporters remain shaken after a chastening opening few weeks that included a 0-5 pre-tournament drubbing by Belgium. Gradel, though, sees reasons for optimism.

'What is so important when you work with him is that he is sincere,' the former Saint-Etienne man added. 'Whether he is being positive or critical, he means what he says, and players understand that very quickly.'

'I sincerely believe he can achieve something here. Herve is capable of motivating his players like no one else. Japan know who he is — I think they will be wary of him, and we will see a different side of Tunisia.'

For their part, Tunisia have beaten Japan only once in six meetings — a 3-0 victory in a friendly in June 2022 — and will need to improve dramatically to keep their hopes of reaching the round of 32 alive.