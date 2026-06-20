Team News: Tunisia vs. Japan injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Jun 2026 05:00 , Last updated: 20 Jun 2026 05:01

The 1,000th World Cup match takes place at Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe on Sunday when Herve Renard’s Tunisia face Japan in Group F.

Both nations are looking for their first victory at this summer’s tournament, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

TUNISIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Chamakh; Valery, Rekik, Talbi, Ali Abdi; Skhiri, Khedira; Achouri, Hannibal, Gharbi; Chaouat

JAPAN

Out: Takefusa Kubo (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Taniguchi, Watanabe, H. Ito; Sugawara, Kamada, Sano, Nakamura; Roan, Maeda; Ueda