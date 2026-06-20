Team News: Tunisia vs. Japan injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

The 1,000th World Cup match takes place at Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe on Sunday when Herve Renard’s Tunisia face Japan in Group F.
Both nations are looking for their first victory at this summer’s tournament, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
TUNISIA vs. JAPAN
TUNISIA
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Chamakh; Valery, Rekik, Talbi, Ali Abdi; Skhiri, Khedira; Achouri, Hannibal, Gharbi; Chaouat
JAPAN
Out: Takefusa Kubo (knee)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Taniguchi, Watanabe, H. Ito; Sugawara, Kamada, Sano, Nakamura; Roan, Maeda; Ueda