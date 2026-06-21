Belgium vs. Iran: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Sebastian Sternik | 21 Jun 2026 06:50 , Last updated: 21 Jun 2026 06:50

The SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will be the battle ground as Belgium take on Iran in a massive 2026 World Cup fixture this Sunday night.

Both teams picked up a point in their Group G openers last Monday, as the Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by Egypt while the Persian Cheetahs came back from behind to seal a 2-2 draw with New Zealand.

No team is yet to take the initiative in the group, and both Belgium and Iran will be looking to do just that on Sunday.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the key details on how to follow the contest.

What time does Belgium vs. Iran kick off?

Sunday's clash between Belgium and Iran will get underway at 8pm BST.

Where is Belgium vs. Iran being played?

This tasty Group G fixture will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The capacity of the stadium is just over 70,000, and it is also the home to NFL heavyweights Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

How to watch Belgium vs. Iran in the UK

TV channels

Sunday's match will be shown live on ITV1.

This game is part of the entire 104 matches at this summer’s World Cup that are being broadcast free-to-air in the UK across BBC and ITV.

Online streaming

If you cannot catch the game on the tele, UK supporters have the option to stream the match live via the ITVX, available across desktop, mobile, tablet and smart TV devices.

Highlights

Match highlights will be available shortly after the final whistle on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, and across the broadcasters’ official X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

For the first time, TikTok will also carry highlights of every match at the tournament after signing a historic deal with FIFA.

What is at stake for Belgium and Iran?

There is no question who is under more pressure. Belgium typically arrive at major tournaments with high expectations, and the 2026 World Cup is no different.

The Red Devils failed to win their group opener against Egypt, which means the pressure ramps up as they prepare to take on Iran - a fixture they are fully expected to win.

With just two matches remaining, Belgium will be looking to take the initiative in the group and set themselves up for knockout football.

When it comes to the Persian Cheetahs, improving things at the back will be their main priority.

Iran shipped two goals against one of the weakest sides in the tournament - not a good sign when you are preparing to face a dangerous opponent like Belgium.

There has been no shortage of surprises at the World Cup so far, and Iran will be hoping to deliver another shock result. However, that may prove far easier said than done.

> Our full preview of Belgium vs. Iran can be found here