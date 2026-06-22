Harry Kane transfer latest: Secret 'transfer talks’ explained after Bayern Munich star’s ‘decision’

By Seye Omidiora | 22 Jun 2026 15:32

Barcelona reportedly sounded out Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane over a possible move before making Julian Alvarez their priority for the No. 9 role.

The England captain has reinforced his status as one of world football's elite forwards at the 2026 World Cup, marrying clinical finishing with the vision for the Three Lions against Croatia last week en route to a 4-2 win.

Those same attributes, which have made the 32-year-old a standout performer in Bavaria, reportedly attracted Barcelona as they plan for life after Robert Lewandowski.

However, while the Catalan giants gauged whether Kane would consider a switch, they were met with a firm indication that he is content in Munich.

As a result, Barca quickly cooled their interest and turned their attention elsewhere for a long-term focal point in attack.

Kane happy at Bayern as Barcelona 'inquiry' goes no further

© Imago / DeFodi Images

According to SPORT via Barca Universal, Barca never progressed beyond exploratory talks regarding Kane, instead testing the water to see if the striker would be open to a move.

The response left little room for encouragement, with the former Tottenham Hotspur talisman said to be happy at Bayern and showing no desire to depart.

After spending years in North London without consistently challenging for the biggest prizes, Kane has found both a dominant domestic set-up and a realistic Champions League contender in Germany.

Under Vincent Kompany, Bayern came close to reaching this season's final, only narrowly falling short against Paris Saint-Germain in an epic semi-final.

That run is believed to have further convinced Kane that he is in the right place, ending any realistic prospect of Barcelona prising him away in the near future.

Alvarez becomes Barcelona's priority number nine target

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Kane's stance contrasts with the feedback Barcelona have reportedly received from Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, who has emerged as the club's leading candidate to spearhead the attack.

From the outset, the Argentina international is understood to have shown a strong willingness to make the switch to Catalonia, boosting his standing with both sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick.

Within the Camp Nou hierarchy, there is a belief that Alvarez combines goalscoring nous with clever link-up play, while his tireless defensive work aligns with Flick's demands out of possession.

The recent arrival of Anthony Gordon has underlined the manager's desire for high-intensity, hard-working forwards, and there is a sense that Alvarez would slot seamlessly into that blueprint.

While Kane remains among the world's outstanding strikers, his commitment to Bayern has effectively closed that avenue, leaving Barcelona to concentrate fully on securing Alvarez as the next focal point of Flick's front line.