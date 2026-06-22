Kylian Mbappe focused On Real Madrid and France but makes big MLS hint after David Beckham chat

By Seye Omidiora | 22 Jun 2026 16:51

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has hinted that a move to Major League Soccer later in his career cannot be ruled out as he leads France's bid for World Cup glory.

The 27-year-old began the tournament in eye-catching fashion with a brace in a 3-1 victory over Senegal, recovering from a slow start to seize control of the contest.

Speaking on the eve of Les Bleus' second group match against Iraq, Mbappe stressed that his focus remains firmly on Real Madrid and the national team.

Victory for the 2018 champions and 2022 finalists will seal progress to the first knockout round.

Beckham makes MLS 'pitch' as Mbappe admires US culture

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Mbappe confirmed that Beckham has raised the prospect of a move across the Atlantic, with MLS clubs eager to lure another global star after Lionel Messi's arrival in Miami.

“The United States has a different culture from ours," said Mbappe as quoted by RMC Sport via Madrid Universal. "I have always liked this culture where ambition has no limits, where people are not afraid to say what they can and want to do. It does not work everywhere.”

“Will I come here before the end of my career? Maybe, I do not know. David asks me if I want to come to the United States. We will see. It is a country I like, it is a pleasure to be here.”

The Real Madrid attacker also moved to shut down talk about his plans after retirement, insisting that coaching or life on the bench is not yet on his mind.

Instead, he described himself as a student of the game who enjoys studying the smallest details and continuing to learn.

France centurion target and World Cup records still driving Mbappe

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

While Beckham may be dreaming of a future marquee signing for Inter Miami, Mbappe's short-term goals remain far more immediate as he prepares for his 100th France cap.

The forward joked that he would not still be playing for Les Bleus at 40, insisting he is concentrating only on the present rather than any long-term projections with the national side.

Mbappe also has eyes on World Cup history, sitting two goals shy of Miroslav Klose's all-time tournament record after watching Messi draw level with the German great.

With the Argentine potentially moving clear in an earlier kick-off against Austria on Monday, the Real Madrid talisman will be desperate to respond later in the day.