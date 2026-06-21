“Not looking good”: Real Madrid, Liverpool-linked star could miss rest of World Cup with injury as manager gives update

By Oliver Thomas | 21 Jun 2026 13:15 , Last updated: 21 Jun 2026 13:17

Germany fear that centre-back Nico Schlotterback could miss the rest of the 2026 World Cup due to injury.

After scoring in Germany's 7-1 thrashing of Curacao in their opening Group E fixture, Schlotterback started again for Die Mannschaft in their 2-1 comeback victory over Ivory Coast on Saturday, a result which has secured their place in the knockout rounds.

However, the 26-year-old sustained an ankle problem following a coming-together with Amad Diallo during the first half and required on-field treatment.

Schlotterback was visibly in pain as he managed to see out the first half, before head coach Julian Nagelsmann opted to take the Borussia Dortmund man off at half time, replacing him with Antonio Rudiger.

Germany had Deniz Undav to thank for coming off the bench to score two second-half goals, including a 94th-minute match-winner to guarantee top spot in Group E with a game to spare.

However, their victory came at a price, as Nagelsmann delivered a concerning injury update on Schlotterbeck after the match.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Germany injury news: Schlotterbeck could miss rest of World Cup as Nagelsmann issues update

“Nico is suspected to have sustained a ligament injury. It’s not looking good,” Nagelsmann told reporters.

Schlotterbeck is set to undergo an MRI scan on Sunday to determine the severity of his injury and should we require weeks of treatment and recovery, his World Cup campaign will come to an end.

As quoted by foot.mundo, former Germany defender Per Mertesacker said: “We had the feeling that things were starting to click with [Jonathan] Tah and Nico. That’s why it’s so bitter. And now so early in the tournament.

“Antonio Rudiger did okay considering the situation. Coming in as a centre-back is never easy. They defended well to see it out. But it would be a significant loss.”

© Iconsport / Picture Alliance

Real Madrid, Liverpool among clubs interested in signing Schlotterbeck

Schlotterbeck has established himself as key figure for club and country in recent seasons and his consistent performances are understood to have caught the attention of some of Europe’s biggest teams.

The 29-cap defender attempted to distance himself from speculation linking him with a transfer to Real Madrid prior to the World Cup and wanted to focus solely on his international commitments.

Los Blancos are understood to have identified Schlotterbeck as a potential centre-back target under new head coach Jose Mourinho, who has already signed Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella and Bernardo Silva since his appointment earlier this month.

Liverpool have also been credited with a strong interest in Schlotterbeck and they, along with Real Madrid, are believed to be among a small selection of clubs who can trigger the release clause in his contract worth between €50m (£43.4m) and €60m (£52m) this summer.

Schlotterbeck is under contract at Dortmund until June 2031, but he would be allowed to hold talks with either Liverpool or Real Madrid should they decide to activate his release clause or come to a different agreement with Dortmund.