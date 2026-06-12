Real Madrid transfer news: Nico Schlotterbeck breaks silence on future ahead of Germany's World Cup opener

By Darren Plant | 12 Jun 2026 15:11

Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck has attempted to distance himself from speculation linking him with a transfer to Real Madrid.

Schlotterbeck is part of the 26-player Germany squad that are preparing for their World Cup opener with Curacao on Sunday.

However, Schlotterbeck has already been making headlines due to the alleged interest in his signature ahead of the start of the summer transfer window.

Real Madrid are said to be contemplating making a formal approach for the 26-year-old, who is said to have a release clause in the region of £43m and £53m in his contract.

Nevertheless, the centre-back is of the opinion that his national team comes first over the coming weeks.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Schlotterback speaks on Real Madrid speculation

As quoted by BILD, Schlotterbeck has stressed that he does not want any distractions after Germany's early elimination at the 2022 World Cup.

He said: "Yes, of course you get something like that (transfer speculation) through the media. But basically I already said that a few weeks ago, the complete focus is now on the World Cup, on the first game.

“In Qatar, we have seen how such a first game can go. That's extremely important, that's why I got it, but it's not in my head at all.”

With a contract until 2031, Schlotterbeck is highly unlikely to be sold by Dortmund unless his release clause is activated.

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Will Schlotterbeck start for Germany against Curacao?

Schlotterbeck is coming off a season where he contributed five goals and two assists from 28 Bundesliga appearances for Dortmund, who finished in second place in the table.

He has also completed the 90 minutes in all four of Germany's fixtures during 2026, featuring in wins over Switzerland, Ghana, Finland and USA respectively.

Therefore, Schlotterbeck will be one of the first names on the teammate when Germany square off against one of the World Cup minnows in Curacao.