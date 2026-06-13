Haiti vs. Scotland: Steve Clarke has one lineup "question mark" for World Cup 2026 opener

By Ben Knapton | 13 Jun 2026 13:33

Scotland manager Steve Clarke's sole selection dilemma for Sunday's World Cup 2026 opener against Haiti is who to pair Grant Hanley up with in defence, a former international has exclusively told Sports Mole.

The Scots play their first World Cup match of the millennium at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough at 2am on Sunday morning UK time, three hours after Brazil and Morocco get Group C underway.

Clarke's men head into their opening bout after a pair of emphatic friendly victories, firstly battering Curacao 4-1 before a 4-0 crushing of Bolivia in their final warm-up fixture.

When everyone is fit for the World Cup returnees, former Scotland international Don Hutchinson - who scored six goals in 26 appearances for his country - believes that the majority of the starting lineup picks itself.

However, the former Liverpool lynchpin has admitted that Clarke still has a "question mark" over his central defensive partnership, as Hanley, John Souttar and Jack Hendry vie for selection.

Haiti vs. Scotland: Steve Clarke's "one question mark" before World Cup 2026 opener

© Iconsport / Action Plus

"The question mark for Steve Clarke now is who to pick in central defence – Grant Hanley and Jack Hendry or John Souttar – the rest of the team pretty much picks itself," Hutchinson told Sports Mole.

"I expect Scotland to get out of the group, and if they get a favourable draw in the last 32, deeper into the knockout stage. There’s no reason why they can’t win two knockout games, but it depends on the draw.

"If they come up against France, Spain or Portugal, it would be incredibly difficult. I’m certain they’ll get out of the group."

Clarke also has Dominic Hyam and Scott McKenna at his disposal in the heart of defence, but the latter is still working his way back from a knock and is doubtful for the opening game.

Key midfielder Scott McTominay was also absent from training earlier this week due to gastroenteritis, but the Napoli man has now recovered and is expected to be available for the showdown with Haiti.

What will Scotland's XI against Haiti look like?

© Imago / Action Plus

Centre-back debate aside, Clarke must also decide whether to go for Angus Gunn or the oldest player at the 2026 World Cup - Craig Gordon - in between the posts.

The former is expected to get the nod, while Aaron Hickey and Tottenham Hotspur new boy Andy Robertson - preferred to Kieran Tierney - act as Scotland's wide defenders.

Ben Doak and John McGinn should also bomb down the flanks in front of the Tartan Army, while McTominay - if fit enough - should link arms with Lewis Ferguson in the midfield two.

Bagging a brace against Bolivia, former Southampton striker Che Adams is anticipated to join Lawrence Shankland in Scotland's frontline, as the national team seek their first World Cup goal since Craig Burley struck against Norway in June 1998.

Don Hutchinson was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of Spreadex Sports.

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Haiti vs. Scotland: