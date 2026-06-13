Sweden vs. Tunisia: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Ellis Stevens | 13 Jun 2026 13:13

Sweden and Tunisia will get their respective World Cup 2026 campaigns underway when they meet on Monday.

The match will be the second fixture in Group F, following the Netherlands' clash with Japan on Sunday.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Sweden vs. Tunisia kick off?

Sweden vs. Tunisia will kick off at 03:00am UK time.

Where is Sweden vs. Tunisia being played?

The Group F encounter will take place at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Mexico.

How to watch Sweden vs. Tunisia in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on ITV1.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, split between ITV and BBC.

Online streaming

Alternatively, viewers can stream the game online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the game will be available on BBC iPlayer, ITVX, as well as their respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also, for the first time ever, have highlights of every match.

What is at stake for Sweden and Tunisia?

Drawn in a challenging group alongside Japan and the Netherlands, a win on Monday could prove crucial to either side's hopes of securing a place in the knockout rounds.

Graham Potter's Sweden will be the favourites to claim the three points, while Tunisia are vying to pick up a win to strengthen their chances of reaching the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time in their history.

> Our full preview of Sweden vs. Tunisia can be found here