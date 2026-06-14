World Cup Gameweek 1
Sweden
Jun 15, 2026 3.00am
Monterrey Stadium
Tunisia

Team News: Sweden vs. Tunisia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

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Sweden vs. Tunisia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / TT

Sweden and Tunisia's paths to the 2026 World Cup could hardly have been more contrasting, but their methods of qualification will matter little when their Group F clash gets underway in Guadalupe in the early hours of Monday morning.

Blagult earned their ticket to North America via the playoffs after failing to win a single group game in Qualifying, whereas their African foes earned nine preliminary victories from a possible nine.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

SWEDEN vs. TUNISIA

SWEDEN

Out: None

Doubtful: Gabriel Gudmundsson (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Nordfeldt; Hien, Lindelof, Lagerbielke; Bernhardsson, Karlstrom, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Nygren; Gyokeres, Isak

TUNISIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Chamakh; Valery, Rekik, Talbi, Ali Abdi; Skhiri, Khedira; Achouri, Hannibal, Gharbi; Chaouat

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