Team News: Sweden vs. Tunisia injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Ben Knapton | 14 Jun 2026 02:00 , Last updated: 14 Jun 2026 02:00

Sweden and Tunisia's paths to the 2026 World Cup could hardly have been more contrasting, but their methods of qualification will matter little when their Group F clash gets underway in Guadalupe in the early hours of Monday morning.

Blagult earned their ticket to North America via the playoffs after failing to win a single group game in Qualifying, whereas their African foes earned nine preliminary victories from a possible nine.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both nations.

SWEDEN

Out: None

Doubtful: Gabriel Gudmundsson (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Nordfeldt; Hien, Lindelof, Lagerbielke; Bernhardsson, Karlstrom, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Nygren; Gyokeres, Isak

TUNISIA

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Chamakh; Valery, Rekik, Talbi, Ali Abdi; Skhiri, Khedira; Achouri, Hannibal, Gharbi; Chaouat