Sweden vs. Tunisia: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup showdown

By Matt Law | 13 Jun 2026 12:26 , Last updated: 13 Jun 2026 12:28

Sweden and Tunisia will lock horns on Sunday at the 2026 World Cup.

The two teams are competing in Group F this summer alongside Netherlands and Japan, so it is shaping up to be a fascinating battle to reach the knockout round of the tournament.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Sweden and Tunisia ahead of their meeting this weekend.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 4

Sweden wins: 2

Draws: 1

Tunisia wins: 1

Sweden and Tunisia have locked horns on four previous occasions, and it is the former that leads the head-to-head record two victories to one, while there has also been one draw.

History will be made on Sunday, as the two teams prepare to meet in a competitive match for the first time.

Last time out, Najeh Braham scored the only goal of the match in a 1-0 win for Tunisia, with that victory following back-to-back defeats against Sweden.

No player has scored more than once in this fixture, so a brace for any individual on Sunday would immediately make them the highest-scoring player in matches between Sweden and Tunisia.

Previous meetings

Feb 12, 2003: Tunisia 1-0 Sweden (international friendly)

Feb 10, 1999: Tunisia 0-1 Sweden (international friendly)

Apr 22, 1992: Tunisia 0-1 Sweden (international friendly)

Feb 28, 1976: Tunisia 1-1 Sweden (international friendly)

Read more on Sweden vs Tunisia