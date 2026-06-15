Celtic summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Paul Heckingbottom's side in 2026 window

By Freddie Cotton | 15 Jun 2026 09:50 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 09:50

After clinching their fifth successive Scottish Premiership crown, Celtic will be looking to add more quality to their squad this summer and extend their dominant streak once more next season.

Martin O'Neill's side were struggling for form heading into 2026, but after welcoming the 74-year-old back to the helm in January, the Bhoys went on a relentless streak and eventually pipped Hearts to the title on the final day of the season.

With the 2025-26 league season being the most tightly contested Scottish top-flight year in recent history, Celtic will undoubtedly be looking to recruit well this summer in order to rebuild their buffer at the top next campaign

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Celtic's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Celtic confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

No deals yet!

Celtic confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Luis Palma (FW | £3.5m to Lech Poznan)

Stephen Walsh (DEF | undisclosed to Swansea)

Josh Clarke (GK | undisclosed to Partick Thistle)

Celtic net spend: Summer 2026

Celtic total spend summer 2026: £0m

Celtic total income summer 2026: £3.5m

Celtic net spend summer 2026: +£3.5m

Latest Celtic transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Benjamin Tahirovic (Brondby IF)

Elias Filet (FC Aarau)

Tairyk Arconte (Rodez AF)

Alfie Devine (Tottenham Hotspur)

Alvaro Rodriguez (Elche CF)

Out

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Arne Engels (Nottingham Forest, AC Milan, Napoli)

Benjamin Nygren (Everton)

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all Scottish Premiership clubs, and will run through to the third day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Thursday, September 3, with the window closing at 5pm GMT.