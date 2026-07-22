Transfer news and rumours today: Celtic enquire about World Cup star, midfielder could leave West Ham

By Saikat Mandal | 22 Jul 2026 23:40

agreeing a £4m deal Celtic have reportedly made an enquiry for Real Oviedo winger Haissem Hassan.

The 24-year-old winger joined Oviedo in the summer of 2024, and made 84 appearances, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

The Egyptian winger impressed heavily in the 2026 World Cup, where his performance in the defeat against Argentina was widely praised.

According to Sky Sports News, the Hoops are keen to bring the Egypt international to Glasgow, and they are exploring the conditions of a potential deal.

Hassan has only a year left on his contract with the Real Oviedo, and Celtic could get him at a reasonable price.

Another West Ham midfielder to depart?

© Imago / Straffon Images

Following relegation to the Championship, West Ham have sold Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur, and Crysencio Summerville is likely to leave as well.

Another midfielder could depart, as Edson Alvarez has been linked with a move to Portuguese giants Benfica this summer.

According to El Futbolero, Benfica have kept the 28-year-old midfielder on their radar, and his future with the Hammers is uncertain.

Alvarez spent the 2025-26 season on loan at Fenerbahce, and made four appearances for Mexico in the 2026 World Cup.

It has been suggested that Marco Silva could play a big role in any potential deal, but as of now, there has been no offer on the table.

Celtic eye move for Mika Baur?

© Iconsport / Azzuu

According to Sky Sports News, Celtic are in talks to sign Paderborn midfielder Mika Baur.

The Scottish champions are expected to face competition from a number of clubs in Europe who have also expressed an interest in the player.

The report claims that the Hoops are hopeful of strike a £4m deal with the Bundesliga club but are yet to reach a full agreement at this stage.

The two clubs have been in negotiations for the past couple of days, and the price is well within Celtic's budget.

It has been reported that the player is keen to join Celtic and is awaiting the green light to move to the UK to complete his medical.