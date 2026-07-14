Transfer news and rumours: Southampton to sell Shea Charles, Englishman wanted by Wolves, Burnley, Celtic

By Oliver Thomas | 14 Jul 2026 08:55 , Last updated: 14 Jul 2026 08:55

Southampton midfielder Shea Charles has emerged as one of the most in-demand midfielders in English football this summer.

Leeds United have tried and failed with two bids that have fallen ‘well below’ the Saints’ valuation of the highly-rated 22-year-old.

Manchester United have previously been credited with an interest in Charles, while journalist Ben Jacobs claims that Fulham and Crystal Palace have since entered the race for his signature.

Jacobs adds that due to the volume of interest in Charles, Southampton are now anticipating a sale this summer.

The Saints may demand a figure around £30m for the Northern Ireland international, who has played 76 times for the South Coast side, reaching the 2025-26 Championship playoffs following the club’s strong yet controversial second half of the season.

Charles has entered the final 12 months of his contract at St Mary’s and Southampton can ill-afford to let a player of his quality depart on a free transfer next summer.

© Iconsport / Pro Shots

Wolves, Burnley, Celtic all interested in Blake

Staying in the Championship, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley are reportedly among the clubs interested in signing ex-Watford winger Adrian Blake.

The 20-year-old left Vicarage Road to join FC Utrecht in June 2023 and after three seasons in the Netherlands, it is understood that England and Scotland clubs are keen to sign him.

Sky Sports News claims that Utrecht turned down a bid for Blake from Turkish outfit Kasimpasa in January when he was being watched by several other European teams, including from the Premier League and Championship.

Both Wolves and Burnley, relegated from the top flight last season, are said to be interested in the Islington-born winger along with Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

Blake, who scored a stunning Europa League goal against Celtic earlier this year, has played a total of 63 times for Utrecht across all competitions, chipping in with nine goals and five assists.

He has now entered the final 12 months of his contract and is said to be valued by Utrecht at around £2.5m.

© Imago

Juve chief targeting Milan defender Tomori amid Gatti uncertainty

Over in Italy, AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori is a target for fellow Serie A side Juventus, according to a report.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the Old Lady have identified the six-cap England international as a potential replacement for Federico Gatti, who is expected to leave amid interest from Napoli.

Sporting director Ricky Massara previously worked for Milan and was key to the signing of Tomori from Chelsea in 2021.

Massara is said to remain interested in the 28-year-old and believes there is a chance that the centre-back would be open to moving to Turin.

Tomori, who allegedly turned down a move to Tottenham Hotspur in January, has also been linked with newly-promoted Premier League side Coventry City who are managed by the defender’s former Derby County and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

Over the last five years, Tomori has played 214 times for Milan across all competitions, winning the 2021-22 Serie A title and the 2024-25 Supercoppa Italiana.