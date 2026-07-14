Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso 'convinced' about signing £52m titan after watching him at World Cup

By Lewis Blain | 14 Jul 2026 07:26

Chelsea and their search for a new first-choice goalkeeper is gathering momentum as new boss Xabi Alonso looks to put his own stamp on the squad.

The Blues have been linked with several options this summer, but now, Diogo Costa appears to have moved firmly to the top of the shortlist following an impressive World Cup.

Alonso is said to be fully convinced by the Portugal star as his ideal shot-stopper between the sticks.

Xabi Alonso really wants to sign Portugal no.1 Diogo Costa

© Imago

Reports in Portugal (via Sport Witness) suggest Chelsea are preparing to open talks with Porto over the signing of Diogo Costa after the Portugal international enhanced his reputation at the 2026 World Cup.

It is believed that Alonso was already an admirer of the 26-year-old before the tournament, but watching him perform on football's biggest stage removed any lingering doubts, leaving the Spaniard totally 'convinced' about signing him.

Chelsea are said to value Costa at around €40 million (£34 million), although Porto remain determined to hold out for his €60 million (£52 million) release clause.

That leaves a €20 million (£17 million) gap between the two clubs before formal negotiations have even begun, while Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the situation.

Why Chelsea are desperate for a new goalkeeper this season

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Alonso's stance is understandable.

Neither Robert Sanchez nor Filip Jorgensen has truly convinced as Chelsea's long-term No.1. Both possess some quality, but both have also developed a reputation for costly errors at crucial moments, something European-chasing sides can rarely afford.

Costa, by contrast, has established himself as one of Europe's most complete goalkeepers. Calm under pressure, commanding in his penalty area and excellent with the ball at his feet, he fits perfectly into the possession-based style Alonso wants to implement.

Spending around £52 million on a goalkeeper is never an easy decision, but Chelsea have seen too many promising performances undermined by individual mistakes over the past two seasons.

If Alonso genuinely believes the 6 foot 2 titan can solve that problem for the next few seasons, it could prove money well spent.

The biggest challenge may not be convincing Costa, but persuading Porto to compromise on a valuation they feel has only been strengthened by an outstanding World Cup campaign that ended agonisingly in the Round of 16.