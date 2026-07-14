Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils handed boost as £24m-rated target 'keen on' Old Trafford switch

By Lewis Blain | 14 Jul 2026 07:06

Manchester United have received fresh encouragement in their search for defensive reinforcements this summer.

Michael Carrick is still expected to strengthen several areas of his squad before the transfer window closes, with full-back among the positions under consideration.

Now, one Premier League defender is reportedly open to making the move to Old Trafford.

Neco Williams keen to make Man Utd transfer move

© Imago

According to TEAMtalk, Nottingham Forest defender Neco Williams is keen on a move to Man Utd.

The Wales international has attracted interest from the Red Devils, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, although no club has yet submitted a formal offer.

Despite his Liverpool roots, sources close to the player claim a switch to Old Trafford would particularly appeal to the 25-year-old, as he is 'keen on moving' to test himself at a bigger club.

Forest, however, are determined to keep hold of Williams. The club are in constructive talks over a new contract and are prepared to significantly improve his wages in an effort to fend off interest.

Having already lost Elliot Anderson to Manchester City this summer, Forest are reluctant to sanction another major departure as they look to back new manager Oliver Glasner.

Transfermarkt currently values Williams at around £24 million, although Forest's stance means any deal would likely require a higher fee.

Should Man Utd bid for Neco Williams?

© Imago

United have good reasons to consider making their move.

Luke Shaw's injury record has become a persistent problem, making it difficult for the club to rely on him across an entire season. Even when fit, careful management is often required, leaving Carrick in need of greater depth.

Williams would bring valuable Premier League experience, versatility and durability. Although naturally a right-back, he is equally comfortable operating on the left, giving United flexibility across both full-back positions.

At just 25, he is also entering his peak years and would arrive with plenty of top-flight experience without carrying the huge price tag attached to many other Premier League defenders.

The biggest obstacle is likely to be Forest rather than the player. Williams appears open to the move, but convincing Forest to part with one of their most reliable performers after Anderson's departure will not be straightforward.

If United can strike a deal for a fee not far above his £24m valuation, Williams looks a sensible addition to strengthen a position that has caused them problems for several seasons.