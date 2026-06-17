Man United summer transfers: Michael Carrick's biggest priorities for 2026 window

By Matt Law | 17 Jun 2026 18:39 , Last updated: 17 Jun 2026 18:43

An encouraging 2025-26 Premier League campaign has transformed the atmosphere at Manchester United, with the feel-good factor back at Old Trafford.

The real challenge for head coach Michael Carrick comes next season, though, as he will have to balance a number of competitions.

It is shaping up to be a very busy and indeed incredibly important transfer market for Man United, who could potentially become Premier League title challengers in 2026-27.

Here, Sports Mole assesses Man United priorities for the 2026 summer transfer window.

Man United transfer priority 1: Three central midfielders

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man United were able to significantly improve their attack last summer, signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, and all three hit double figures last term to play a vital role in the Red Devils securing third spot in the Premier League table.

It is clear that midfield is the area now in need of a major revamp, and a deal for Brazilian midfielder Ederson has allegedly already been agreed - all being well, the 26-year-old will arrive from Atalanta BC for a fee in the region of £35m.

West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes, Bournemouth's Alex Scott, Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni and Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali are viewed as targets.

However, a deal for Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson is very difficult at this stage, while a move for Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba is also seen as unlikely.

Casemiro's Man United contract will expire at the end of June, while Manuel Ugarte is expected to leave, so three new midfielders are required to complement Kobbie Mainoo next season, with Bruno Fernandes operating further forward.

If the 20-time English champions can get their midfield recruitment right this summer, then there will be so much optimism surrounding the club heading into next season.

Man United transfer priority 2: New attacker - or two?

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Man United are said to be keen to sign at least one attacker this summer but two could be required - unless there is a change on the club's Marcus Rashford stance.

As it stands, Rashford is not joining Barcelona, and there have been suggestions that the England international could be integrated back into the first-team squad at Man United next term, but that is seen as highly unlikely despite the recent reports.

Man United want a left-sided attacker to boost their squad and provide an alternative option to Cunha and Patrick Dorgu in that area of the field.

However, with Joshua Zirkzee set to leave, the 20-time English champions need support and competition for Sesko at centre-forward.

An experienced striker is favoured, especially with the volume of matches next season, and there will be space in the squad for two if both Rashford and Zirkzee move on.

West Ham's Crysencio Summerville is the latest name to be linked.

Man United transfer priority 3: Left-back to solve squad issue

© Imago / Every Second Media

Left-back is an interesting area for Man United, as Luke Shaw has just had an excellent season, which made his England snub for the World Cup even more surprising.

Man United also have two outstanding young prospects at left-back in the shape of Harry Amass and Diego Leon, but neither are seen as ready to be first-team players at this stage.

Dorgu's best football for the Red Devils has come further forward, while Tyrell Malacia has departed, so there is space for a left-back addition in the current market.

Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are capable of filling in, but there is a loss of balance when Shaw is not in the side, and the Englishman will be 31 next month.

Newcastle United's Lewis Hall, Fulham's Antonee Robinson and West Ham United's El Hadji Malick Diouf are all viewed as potential targets in that area.

However, Man United will first be looking to bolster their midfield and attack, as it would not be disastrous to enter the new campaign with their current left-back options.