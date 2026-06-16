Man Utd set transfer 'conditions' for Marcus Rashford after Barcelona decision

By Saikat Mandal | 16 Jun 2026 16:49

Manchester United have reportedly outlined their stance on Marcus Rashford's future as the England international prepares to return to Old Trafford this summer.

Rashford spent the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Barcelona, who held an option to sign him permanently for £26m.

However, after completing a high-profile move for Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, the Catalan giants opted against pursuing a permanent deal for the Manchester United academy graduate.

The 28-year-old is therefore expected to rejoin his parent club next month, although uncertainty continues to surround his long-term future.

Man Utd set transfer conditions for Marcus Rashford

© Imago / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Rashford's contract reportedly contains a £40m release clause available to interested clubs, although the provision does not apply to Manchester United's fiercest domestic rivals, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Several Premier League sides are believed to be monitoring the situation of the forward, who has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances since breaking into United's first team.

A return to Barcelona cannot be completely ruled out, but reports suggest United would favour a permanent transfer rather than another temporary arrangement.

Bayern Munich had also been credited with an interest in Rashford, though the Bundesliga champions now appear focused on completing a deal for PSV Eindhoven forward Ismael Saibari.

Rashford future could influence Crysencio Summerville move?

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Rashford is reportedly prepared to honour the remaining two years of his contract if he returns to Old Trafford and remains part of Michael Carrick's plans.

Should that scenario unfold, United may decide against adding another wide attacker, with Rashford capable of covering multiple positions across the frontline.

The Red Devils have recently been linked with West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville, but any move for the Dutchman could depend on whether Rashford stays or departs.

United have already secured a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson and are also believed to be leading the race for West Ham's Mateus Fernandes as Carrick continues to reshape his squad.