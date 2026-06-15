Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils move for desperate-to-leave star hits one 'big problem'

By Seye Omidiora | 16 Jun 2026 00:22 , Last updated: 16 Jun 2026 00:23

Manchester United are understood to have made Portugal international Mateus Fernandes their absolute priority summer signing.

The Red Devils are continuing to actively evaluate prominent midfield options as manager Michael Carrick looks to restructure his first-team squad.

Man Utd have all but completed the £35m signing of Atalanta BC midfielder Ederson to bolster their central ranks ahead of next season.

However, senior officials at Old Trafford remain determined to acquire further elite technical quality following their recent withdrawal from the race for Elliot Anderson.

The club hierarchy has established a strict financial model to ensure they avoid being drawn into excessive bidding wars with domestic rivals.

Man United 'launch pursuit' of West Ham's Mateus Fernandes

© Iconsport / PA Images

Mirror Football reports that Fernandes is reportedly desperate to secure a move to Old Trafford following West Ham United's catastrophic relegation to the Championship.

The 21-year-old is believed to have explicitly informed the London Stadium hierarchy of his intense desire to leave the club to ensure he plays Champions League football next term.

While United are completely confident that agreeing personal terms with the player will not pose an issue, the primary obstacle remains the substantial transfer valuation.

The Hammers value their prized young asset in the region of eighty million pounds and are actively attempting to initiate a lucrative bidding war.

How Mateus Fernandes potentially fits into Michael Carrick's tactical system

© Imago / Visionhaus

Securing a versatile talent like the Portugal international would provide immense energy and press resistance to the Red Devils' engine room.

The West Ham starlet has been widely praised as one of the most talented young players in the division with the potential to exceed a £100m valuation.

However, the Old Trafford board are reportedly incredibly reluctant to meet the steep asking price because the youngster has yet to fully establish himself at the absolute highest level.

The above source suggests that United are expected to submit an opening financial offer later this week that falls significantly short of the steep £80m demand.

The report states that Executives are prepared to remain patient and bide their time to ensure they strike a balanced compromise that suits the club's long-term financial guidelines.