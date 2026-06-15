Leeds United summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Daniel Farke's side in 2026 window

By Sebastian Sternik | 16 Jun 2026 00:07

Leeds United secured their place in the Premier League after a solid 2025-26 campaign which also saw the Whites reach the FA Cup semi-final.

Daniel Farke and his men now have the challenge of preparing for another tough season, and the club are linked with a number of players in the transfer market.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Leeds United's confirmed transfer activity for the 2026 summer window.

Leeds United confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

None

Leeds United confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Illan Meslier (GK | Released)

Leeds United net spend: Summer 2026

Leeds United total spend summer 2026: £0

Leeds United total income summer 2026: £0

Leeds United net spend summer 2026: £0

Latest Leeds United transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Harry Wilson (Fulham)

James Trafford (Man City)

Out

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Joel Piroe (Celtic)

Wilfried Gnonto (Freiburg)

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window officially opened on Monday, June 15 for English and Scottish clubs, and it will continue through to the first day of September.

Deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window will be on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.