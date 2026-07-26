Ipswich Town confirm Daizen Maeda signing as quest to avoid 2025 fate continues

By Carter White | 26 Jul 2026 20:44

Ipswich Town have confirmed the permanent signing of Japanese striker Daizen Maeda from Celtic.

It was reported earlier this week that Ipswich were in talks with the Scottish giants over a move for the 28-year-old, who netted 14 goals and provided six assists in 36 Scottish Premiership matches last season.

Celtic are supposedly closing in on Maeda replacement already, with the Scottish champions looking to lure Kasper Hogh from Bodo/Glimt after they enjoyed an excellent Champions League campaign.

The Tractor Boys' new signing has spent the majority of the summer so far in North America, where Japan featured in the expanded 48-team World Cup across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Maeda started three matches at the tournament, scoring in the 1-1 draw against Sweden in the group stages, before starting the 2-1 defeat to Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil at Houston Stadium in the last 32.

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Ipswich allow Maeda to realise Premier League 'dream'

On Saturday (July 25), newly-promoted Ipswich confirmed the arrival of Maeda, who is now preparing to play in the Premier League for the first time in his career after a trophy-laden spell in Scotland.

"I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League and I am very happy I can realise that dream with this club," Maeda told Ipswich's website. "I have loved all of the conversations with the club and they have made me feel very welcome.

"My aim will always be to battle hard, score goals, and provide assists for my team - I will always run and give everything that I have."

According to BBC Sport, Maeda has put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Portman Road, where Kieran McKenna stepped down as head coach over the summer, replaced by Gary O'Neil.

The Japanese attacker becomes the Tractor Boys' fifth new arrival ahead of their Premier League return following deals for Emersonn, Abdul Fatawu, Issa Diop and goalkeeper Kayne van Oevelen.

© Iconsport

Ipswich looking to avoid 2025 fate

Between 2022 and 2024, Ipswich enjoyed one of the most successful periods in the club's history, securing back-to-back promotions from the stresses of League One to the riches of the Premier League.

However, the 2024-25 campaign brought about an abrupt change in mood at the East Anglian club as they failed to reach the standard required to compete in England's top division.

The Tractor Boys could only manage a mere 22 points that term as they were sentenced to a 19th-placed finish, although there is considerable optimism that O'Neil can lead Ipswich to something greater this time around.