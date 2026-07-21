Transfer news and rumours: Bournemouth make Silva progress, Villa advancing in talks for Digne replacement, Ipswich complete £20m signing

By Ben Sully | 21 Jul 2026 23:00

Bournemouth are advancing in negotiations with Benfica over a permanent deal for defender Antonio Silva.

That is according to Sky Sports News, who claim that both clubs are confident in reaching an agreement.

However, even if the two clubs agree a transfer, the move will not go ahead until Benfica give the final green light.

The Portuguese giants are keen to keep Silva for at least the first leg of their Europa League second-round qualifying tie against St Gallen.

Marco Silva's side will travel to Switzerland for Thursday's clash before they return to Lisbon for the second leg on July 30.

Bournemouth seemingly view Silva as a suitable replacement for Argentina international Marcos Senesi, who joined Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer earlier this summer.

© Iconsport / LiveMedia

Villa make progress in Estupinan talks

Elsewhere, Aston Villa have reportedly made progress in their pursuit of AC Milan full-back Pervis Estupinan.

Villa's current first-choice left-back Lucas Digne looks set to start a new adventure with Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.

The Premier League club quickly identified Estupinan as their main target to replace Digne at Villa Park.

According to journalist Jacob Tanswell, Villa are making progress in talks with Milan over a permanent transfer.

The two clubs are currently discussing a fee for the defender who only joined Milan from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.

The update claims that personal terms will not be an issue, suggesting the Ecuador international is ready to make a swift return to the Premier League.

While he is seen as Digne's replacement, Estupinan will battle Ian Maatsen for the right to be Unai Emery's starting left-back.

Ipswich confirm £20m Fatawu signing

Elsewhere, newly-promoted Ipswich Town have announced the signing of winger Abdul Fatawu from Leicester City.

As per BBC Sport, Ipswich have splashed out £20m to make Fatawu the club's fifth signing of the summer transfer window.

Fatawu's arrival should pave the way for Jaden Philogene to leave the club, with the 24-year-old attracting interest from several European clubs, including Benfica, Bologna and Roma.

“I am proud to have signed for Ipswich Town,” Abdul told the club's official website.

“The ambition the club has is very exciting and I’m looking forward to being a part of that as we prepare for the Premier League season.

"After speaking to the manager (Gary O’Neil), I know what the expectation is, and I’m looking forward to meeting my teammates and starting work.

"I have played against Ipswich a few times during my time in England, and I know how passionate the supporters are for the club, so I'm excited to play for them and show them what I can do."

Fatawu leaves the Foxes after scoring 16 goals and providing 23 assists in 100 competitive appearances.