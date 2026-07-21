Preview: Sao Paulo vs Athletico Paranaense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 21 Jul 2026 21:57

Sao Paulo welcome Athletico-PR to the Estadio Cicero de Souza Marques on Thursday's Brasileiro fixture, with the match moved from the Morumbis due to a series of Harry Styles concerts at the stadium.

The visitors head into the contest in fifth place with 30 points and are enjoying a strong run of form, while Sao Paulo occupy eighth spot on 25 points after winning just one of their last five league matches.

Match preview

Despite being the home side, the Tricolor will effectively be playing "away from home", and therefore do not have the advantage of their fans' full backing for the Brazilian Championship's return.

Sao Paulo return to action for the season at a difficult moment. Before the break for the World Cup, Dorival Junior's side lost 1-0 to Remo, at the Estadio Banpara Baenao, a result that confirmed a run of three defeats and two draws in their last five Brazilian Championship rounds, without a single win in that period.

In the first phase of the national competition, the Tricolor's numbers are not encouraging. The side has shown inconsistency, scoring 23 goals and conceding 20 in 18 matches, for a goal difference of just plus three.

To strengthen the squad, the Sao Paulo board have completed the signings of four new players: forward Vitor Sa, defensive midfielder Newton, right-back Aurelio Buta and centre-back Domingos Duarte.

© Imago / IMAGO / Fotoarena

On the other side, Athletico-PR arrive for the match as a team on the rise. The Furacao closed out the first half of the Brazilian Championship with wins over Mirassol and Remo, as well as a draw against Flamengo, having posted a record of three wins and two draws in their last five matches played before the break.

To face Sao Paulo, the Furacao are set to have two important players back: defensive midfielder Luiz Gustavo and left-back Leo Derik, who missed the closing rounds of the first half of the season, have been cleared and returned to training without restrictions, taking advantage of the World Cup break to speed up their recovery.

One of Athletico-PR's main standouts is forward Kevin Viveros, who is the season's top scorer, with 11 goals.

In the Brazilian Championship table, the gap between the two sides is just five points, which makes the match more even and closely contested this Wednesday, July 22. Athletico-PR remain in the fight for a place in the top three, while Sao Paulo are aiming to climb up from eighth place.

It is worth remembering that the recent head-to-head has been even, albeit with a slight edge for the Tricolor: in the last five official meetings, Sao Paulo won twice, as did Athletico-PR, with one draw.

Sao Paulo Brasileiro form:

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Sao Paulo form (all competitions):

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Athletico Paranaense Brasileiro form:

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Athletico Paranaense form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Sao Paulo have no suspended players for the match, but the treatment room remains a concern for Dorival Junior. Sabino is still in the final stage of recovery from a right hamstring injury and remains a doubt.

Lucas Moura remains out, with no return date, and the squad is also without Cedric Soares, Luan, Young and Paulinho, all of whom have been left out of the first-team group for contractual or disciplinary reasons, and are not expected to remain at the Tricolor for the second half of the season.

Athletico-PR return to Brazilian Championship action with only a few absentees, their treatment room largely empty. Midfielder Bruno Zapelli suffered an ankle sprain in a friendly against RB Bragantino and is unavailable. Kevin Viveros, meanwhile, the Brazilian Championship's top scorer with 11 goals, has recovered from knee pain and is expected to start.

During the World Cup break, Athletico-PR strengthened their squad in the transfer window, with the arrivals of centre-back Bruno Baldini, forward Jorge Rivaldo, centre-back Dantas and right-back Gilberto, all of whom have already been integrated into the group.

Sao Paulo possible starting lineup:

Rafael; Lucas Ramon, Rafael Toloi, Sabino, Wendell; Pablo Maia, Danielzinho; Luciano, Artur, Ferreirinha; Jonathan Calleri. Coach: Dorival Junior.

Athletico Paranaense possible starting lineup:

Santos; Arthur Dias, Aguirre, Esquivel; Gilberto, Jadson, Luiz Gustavo, Joao Cruz, Mendoza; Leozinho, Viveros. Coach: Odair Hellmann.

We say: Sao Paulo 1-1 Athletico Paranaense

Athletico-PR appear to be the more settled side heading into this contest, with an almost fully fit squad and strong momentum before the league's break, factors that could help them find the net away from home.

While the overall head-to-head record has been closely contested, Athletico-PR have won the last two meetings, in the Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil, although Sao Paulo's home advantage and recent arrivals should ensure they remain competitive.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.