Preview: Chapecoense vs Flamengo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 21 Jul 2026 20:54

Arena Conda will host Chapecoense's clash with Flamengo on Wednesday, July 22, at 9:30pm local time (1:30am UK time on Thursday, July 23) in round 19 of the Brazilian Championship, marking the competition's return after a month-long World Cup break and giving the bottom-place d Santa Catarina side a chance to react in front of their own fans.

The fixture also doubles as an important test for Flamengo as they defend their title, and even on the road, the prediction favours the Rio de Janeiro side.

Match preview

Verdao do Oeste return to action with just nine points from 18 rounds, having lost their first game back from the break 2-0 to Bahia at the Fonte Nova in a rearranged fourth-round fixture.

The dugout has already seen three different names this season and is now led by Rafael Lacerda, brought in after Fabio Matias's dismissal in May.

The World Cup break also triggered a squad reshuffle at the Santa Catarina club, with top scorer Walter Clar, midfielder Jean Carlos and goalkeeper Leo Vieira all departing during the mid-season window, replaced by Max Alves, on loan from Cuiaba, and Franco Rossi, formerly of Toluca, both still adapting to the squad.

Beyond rebuilding, Chapecoense are also looking to restore confidence after an inconsistent run, aware that home points will be crucial to closing the gap on their rivals and building momentum for the rest of the season.

Under Lacerda, who arrives after a spell at Atletico Goianiense, the priority is organising a defence currently conceding almost two goals per game through a more compact, disciplined style geared toward solidity against stronger opponents — and despite the difficult league position, the fanbase remains engaged and is expected to turn out in good numbers at Arena Conda.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Flamengo, by contrast, are enjoying the opposite momentum, sitting second in the Brazilian Serie A table with 34 points from 17 games, seven points behind leaders Palmeiras and firmly in the title race.

Alongside the Brasileirao, the Rio de Janeiro side are also in the last 16 of the Copa Libertadores and have advanced to the last 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

Preparations for the team's return were marked by an unbeaten run of friendlies, including winning the Algarve Trophy in Portugal by drawing with River Plate and beating Lausanne and Benfica, before a confidence-boosting 4-2 win over Olimpia at the Mane Garrincha closed out the pre-season campaign.

Head coach Leonardo Jardim, who took over in March, is building a balanced, attack-minded side around forward Pedro, the squad's main source of goals this season, with the coaching staff intending to keep faith with the group that has delivered positive results and developed understanding during the mid-season training block.

Recent history strongly favours Flamengo, who have won 11 of the last 16 meetings with Chapecoense, in a match that closes out the first half of the season with two sides in contrasting form but sharing the same urgency to pick up points as the campaign resumes.

Chapecoense Brasileiro form:

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Flamengo Brasileiro form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Chapecoense head into the match with a lengthy list of absentees, including first-choice goalkeeper Anderson, out through injury, and midfielder Rafael Carvalheira, who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and is out for the rest of the season — a particularly damaging blow given he is the club's top scorer this season with seven goals in 28 appearances.

The injury list is completed by midfielders Max Alves and Robert, forward Garcez, and defenders João Paulo and Victor Caetano, adding a further challenge for head coach Rafael Lacerda, who will take charge of a Serie A side for the first time with his club sitting bottom of the table.

Flamengo, meanwhile, are not without their own injury concerns, potentially missing as many as six players — Arrascaeta, De la Cruz, Leo Ortiz, Lucas Paqueta, Luiz Araujo and Plata — with the absence of Arrascaeta particularly significant given that the number 10's injury was at the centre of friction between the Uruguayan Football Association and the Rio de Janeiro club.

Despite this, there are encouraging signs for two key names: Arrascaeta and Leo Ortiz are further along in their recovery and have already begun ball work, though their availability for the Chapecoense game isn't guaranteed, while Lucas Paqueta continues to progress in treatment but remains in physiotherapy with no return date set, expected to keep him out of the squad for this round.

Chapecoense possible starting lineup:

Matheus Aurelio; Marcos Vinicius, Doma, Thyere, Bruno Pacheco; Camilo, Bruno Matias, Giovanni Augusto; Enio, Marcinho, Bolasie

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Agustin Rossi; Emerson Royal, Joao Victor, Vitao, Ayrton Lucas; Erick Pulgar, Evertton Araujo; Samuel Lino, Jorginho, Bruno Henrique; Pedro

We say: Chapecoense 0-4 Flamengo

Flamengo arrive as strong favourites against a Chapecoense side sitting bottom of the Brazilian Championship with just nine points from 18 matches, who returned from the World Cup break with a 2-0 defeat to Bahia and continue to struggle in defence after managing only one win in the competition.

Even away from home, the Rubro-Negro face an opponent in technical crisis with a low capacity to respond — a scenario that raises the chances of an authoritative win — making the market for a 4-0 Flamengo victory a higher-risk pick, but one supported by the wide gap in quality and the contrasting form of the two sides.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.