Preview: LNZ Cherkasy vs Gent - prediction, team news, lineups

LNZ Cherkasy and Gent meet at Orlen Stadion on Thursday evening in the first leg of their Conference League second qualifying round tie.
Both clubs enter the competition at this stage, with the winners advancing to face either IFK Goteborg or Levadia in the third qualifying round.
Match preview
LNZ Cherkasy are preparing for the biggest match in the club's history after qualifying for European competition for the first time by finishing second in the 2025-26 Ukrainian Premier League.
Founded in 2006 and relocated to Cherkasy in 2021, LNZ have enjoyed a rapid rise through the Ukrainian football pyramid, earning promotion to the top flight in 2023 before securing a historic runners-up finish just three seasons later.
Vitaliy Ponomaryov's side will begin their new campaign with this European fixture, having used a busy pre-season schedule to prepare for their continental debut, as the Ukrainians won four of their seven friendly matches during the summer.
They also carry an encouraging competitive home record into Thursday's contest, having gone unbeaten in their last five home matches, recording two wins and three draws.
Home advantage could prove crucial in such an evenly balanced tie, with LNZ knowing that a positive result would give them confidence before travelling to Belgium for next week's decisive second leg.
LNZ Cherkasy club friendlies form:
- W
- W
- W
- W
- D
- L
Gent club friendlies form:
- W
- D
- W
- L
- D
- W
Team News
LNZ have received a boost ahead of their historic European debut, with no fresh injury or suspension concerns reported among their UEFA squad.
Summer arrivals Danylo Kravchuk, Muharrem Jashari and Tedi Cara are all available after being included in the club's Conference League squad, while Yehor Tverdokhlib is expected to be one of the hosts' main creative threats after an impressive domestic campaign.
Gent are without some first-team players for the trip, as defender Matisse Samoise is sidelined with a long-term knee injury, while Maksim Paskotsi is unavailable because of a muscle injury.
Those absences could hand opportunities to other squad members in defence, although the Belgian club are unlikely to make many surprises in their first competitive match of the new campaign.
LNZ Cherkasy possible starting lineup:
Palamarchuk; Kuzyk, Didyk, Gorin, Drambaev; Jashari, Nonikashvili; Tverdokhlib, Talles Brener, Cara; Kravchuk
Gent possible starting lineup:
Roef; Watanabe, Torunarigha, Lopes, Brown; Gandelman, Delorge, Ito; Sonko, Gudjohnsen, Goore
We say: LNZ Cherkasy 1-2 Gent
LNZ's home form and the occasion of their first-ever European match should make them difficult opponents, but Gent's superior quality, greater experience in UEFA competition and proven record in Conference League qualifying ties could prove decisive.
The Belgian side may have to cope without a few injured players, but they still possess enough attacking quality to take a narrow first-leg advantage back to Ghent.
For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.