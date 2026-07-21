Chelsea transfer news: Alejandro Garnacho set for Aston Villa move as 'terms of the deal' revealed

By Saikat Mandal | 21 Jul 2026 19:22

Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly closing in on a move to Aston Villa during the summer transfer window.

The Blues are also on the verge of confirming the signing of Morgan Rogers after reaching an agreement with Aston Villa in a deal worth £117m.

The England international has reportedly completed his medical and signed a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge, with the option of a further 12 months.

Rogers is set to become Chelsea's record signing, surpassing the £106m the Blues paid Benfica for Enzo Fernandez in 2023.

Chelsea are now actively looking to trim their squad, with Garnacho among the players who could leave before the transfer window closes.

Alejandro Garnacho set for Aston Villa move?

© Imago / Sportimage

It has been reported that Unai Emery has given the green light for Aston Villa to pursue Garnacho, who contributed two goals and four assists in 33 appearances across the Premier League and Champions League last season.

According to Ben Jacobs, Garnacho has informed Villa of his willingness to join the club, with talks between the two sides accelerating.

The transfer expert claims that the 22-year-old is set to join Villa Park on a season-long loan, with Aston Villa under an obligation to make the move permanent.

Serie A side AS Roma have also been linked with Garnacho, but the Argentina international now appears to be edging closer to a switch to Villa.

Who else could leave Chelsea in the summer window?

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Emery is also believed to be interested in signing Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea this summer, although the Blues may decide it would be wiser to retain the striker for next season.

Chelsea have reportedly offered Liam Delap to Aston Villa, but the Midlands club have turned down the opportunity to sign the forward.

The Blues have already sold three players this summer, but further departures could follow, with Enzo Fernandez and Malo Gusto among those facing uncertain futures.