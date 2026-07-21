Aston Villa transfer stance 'revealed' after Chelsea offer Liam Delap

By Saikat Mandal | 21 Jul 2026 18:49

Chelsea have reportedly offered striker Liam Delap to Aston Villa during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old joined Chelsea from Ipswich Town for a reported fee of £30m last summer, but endured a difficult debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

Delap scored just two goals in 41 appearances for the Blues last season and has reportedly fallen down the pecking order under Xabi Alonso.

Chelsea have also reportedly agreed a £117m deal to sign Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers, who has completed his medical and signed a long-term contract with the London club.

The Blues are continuing to trim their squad ahead of the new season, and Delap has reportedly been offered to Villa as part of that process.

Aston Villa transfer stance on Chelsea striker Liam Delap

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa have swiftly rejected the opportunity to sign Delap, having no interest in bringing the striker to Villa Park this summer.

The report adds that Unai Emery is keen to recruit a more dynamic and pacey forward to strengthen his attacking options, with Delap not fitting that profile.

Delap has also been linked with a move to Everton this summer, and it remains to be seen whether the Toffees will revive their interest.

The striker is understood to be determined to impress Alonso during pre-season, although he could be moved on if Chelsea sign another centre-forward.

Chelsea duo could be allowed to leave

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Chelsea have already sold Andrey Santos, Marc Cucurella and Tyrique George this summer, with further departures expected before the transfer window closes.

Villa, however, have reportedly expressed an interest in Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, who spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich.

Jackson remains under a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, but he is believed to be admired by Emery, having previously played under the Spaniard at Villarreal.

Chelsea winger Alejandro Garnacho has also reportedly emerged as a target for Villa, although Serie A giants AS Roma are said to be interested in the Argentina international as well.